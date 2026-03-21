From Working on a Tan, to Hiding from Tornadoes, to a Snowstorm…in Just 4 DAYS!

Wednesday before last, it was 80 degrees here. I took some time in the afternoon to soak up some Vitamin D on the porch. However, the high pollen count forced me back inside. HACHOO!!

The following Sunday, we slept in the basement apartment as torrential rain and high winds battered the house. There was an area of rotation about 20 miles from here at 3:30 a.m. At 4:00 a.m., we got the all clear, and headed back upstairs to get some real sleep.

When we woke up, it was snowing. And, it snowed for hours. We got about three inches of accumulation. Our big dog, Tank, was happy. He LOVES to lick snow off the deck, and then he pees for hours afterward.

Our highs today and tomorrow are going to be 85.

I think Mother Nature needs some Xanax…

Oh, and Brian left the house yesterday for an eye doc appointment and he clearly made a detour to Tractor Supply because he came home with two gigantic bags of dog food…and these:

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.