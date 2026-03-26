I Did NOT Cheat!!!

In last week’s WritersWeekly Podcast, Episode 37, Brian accused me of cheating on him. At first, I didn’t know what he was talking about. Then, he mentioned that I was a guest on another podcast. And, I was!

To be honest, Brian knew I was on the podcast because his job was to keep the dogs quiet during the recording. Very funny, Brian…

The hosts, Stacey Smekofske and Troy Lambert asked me to sit in for an episode on their podcast, Pros Talking Prose.

You can see the episode, The Publishing Scam Industry is Bigger than Anyone Admits, by clicking below. 🙂

Check out that awesome emoji they created of me! They even included Rocky the cat! I don’t put my pictures online anymore because of all the death threats we receive for exposing scammers. Stacey and Troy have no idea what I really look like but she looks JUST LIKE ME!!! 😉

Be sure to listen to the episode. It’s not only extremely informative, but Stacey and Troy are HILARIOUS!

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