Episode 36: “Why is Getting My Book Published So Scary?” Don’t Go It Alone!!

Traditional publishing? Self-publishing? Hybrid publishing? What’s best for YOUR book? Is your manuscript even ready for publication? Who can help you determine that, ensuring a polished manuscript, and the best possible chance for future sales? The good news is, there is no need to walk the publishing path alone!

In this episode, Angela and Brian explore the benefits of hiring an Author Coach to guide you through the publishing process.

They go by a number of names: Publishing Coaches, Author Coaches, Book Coaches, Publishing Consultants, Author Representatives, and more. These are people who are well-versed in the book writing/publishing business, and can help you navigate through the publishing process, removing stress, and potentially saving you a LOT of time AND money. But, you need to make sure you hire a REAL coach, one who is a professional editor, a book marketing expert, and someone who can easily guide you to the finish line.

For many authors (new authors and senior citizens who may not be tech savvy), signing up with a publisher can be the beginning of an anxiety-riddled journey, filled with new terms, details, and processes they never imagined existed…much less understand. And, how do they know that the publisher they’re considering using is fully working in their best interests?

That’s where an Author Coach comes in. A good coach has already been through the publishing process numerous times, and knows what to expect, and what needs to be done. They can break down the process, which can seem overwhelming, into manageable parts. When you’re not sure what the publisher is doing, or why, they can fill you in on the details so you’ll be more at ease with the journey. And, they’ll get you from A to Z much faster than if you were going it alone.

Would a publishing coach be a good investment for your book project? Tune in to this episode and find out.

