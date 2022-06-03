We’re at a 2.6-star Hotel with a Drug Dealer Guarding the Back Door…

When our son, Frank, told me he was being transferred for a final year of clinic work for dental school, I, of course, asked, “Where?”

He replied, “Defuniak Springs, Florida.”

I repeated, “Where?!?!”

We lived in Florida for more than a decade and we’d never heard of it.

He arrived last weekend and, since we hadn’t seen him since January, we had to race right on down here for a big hug!!

We are, right this minute, sitting in a 2.6-star hotel room (those 2.6 stars are a stretch!!) near the freeway and there’s a guy sitting in a business chair on the sidewalk out back by the door. No, I’m not kidding. I’m pretty sure he’s a drug dealer. Although he could be a pimp. I can’t really tell the difference. Not sure whether to feel safer with him there guarding the door…or not. I tried to catch his eye to smile at him on the way in (it’s always good to smile at strangers, right?). He looked away. Not a good sign. Brian moved the truck to the front of the hotel, under bright lights and near the pool.

Over the weekend, we’re going to see if there really are springs here. They have a Walmart so we’re not THAT far away from civilization. And, it’s a good thing, too, because I left my computer charging cord at home by mistake. I have 1 hours and 17 minutes left on my battery so I’m saving it for emergencies. I’m on Brian’s computer right now. Not sure I can find a universal charging cord for my laptop but I’m going to try.

We have not yet seen our son since arriving. Right now, he is at the emergency vet with his dog, who got attached by two neighbor dogs. They are both an aggressive breed so he contacted animal control. There’s a long wait at the emergency vet so we may not see him tonight. He thinks she’ll be okay. Just needs some stitches in her neck and her hind quarters. He said lots of people on his street let their dogs run loose.

We have our dogs with us, too. As you may remember, Tank is HUGE! We keep Tank and Moon on leashes but if any dog tries to attack them on our son’s property during our visit, that dog will not survive. You can read about our most recent issues with a vicious dog RIGHT HERE.

Okay, back to my relaxing vacation in this hotel with the drug dealer/pimp sitting out back.

