Major Repair Plans Go Awry!

Wednesday was going to be a BIG DAY! We were scheduled to take No Tan Lines to the local boatyard, have her mast removed (yes, really), bring her back her to the marina, and have The Yacht Rigger start replacing her mast step, which supports the mast in the bilge. It’s a pretty big job that requires lots of people coordinating all at once. All of the rigging must be removed at just the right time. A crane must be in place. And, of course, we must have the boat there on time.

We woke at the painfully torturous hour of 6 a.m., got dressed, wolfed down our breakfast, and started prepping the boat for departure. It’s a long list but we got it done quickly. And, just as we were about to cast off the lines, the engine and oil pressure gauges both shot all the way over to the right. We had to shut everything down, cancel the boat yard appointment, call the mechanic for an appointment, and put everything back the way it had been almost two hours before. I’m just glad we found the problem before we left the dock!

So, we’re stuck here at the marina for the time being. But, it’s so hot outside this month that we don’t mind. As long as the air conditioners work, we’re all good.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a rainy season installment of News From the Floating Home Office if I didn’t share some AWESOME lightning pictures I took this week!

Jump on board with the Hoy Family as they move their children, pets, and business onto a 52-foot sailboat!