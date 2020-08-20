Self-Publishing Worked for Me When a Disability Forced Me to Work from Home – by Gloria Troyer

Sometimes I wish that I was born with a manual that would let me read the story of my life in advance. How useful it would have been if I had known then what I know now about my work environment. I worked as an Archivist in Archival and Special Collections at my local University from 1980-1996. What I didn’t realize then was that working with old papers and artifacts presented health risks for a small percentage of us.

I was subjected to extreme and dangerous mold like, Stachybotrys chartarum, toxic dust, and other biological hazards from rodents, pigeon droppings, mites, and insect debris. Some old paper even has additives like talc, and other hazardous inert minerals.

Aside from these pollutants, there were other issues resulting from inadequate ventilation in a closed-air environment. The use of deodorizers and anti bacterial solutions pumped into the air system, and water problems, took their toll on my declining health. To put it simply, I was exposed to a myriad of toxins, resulting in daily migraines and regular bouts of what was thought to be pneumonia. Over the years my symptoms got worse until it affected my heart and lungs permanently, caused joint problems and a whole slew of other issues. The symptoms waxed and waned, puzzling my local doctors, who didn’t know what was wrong with me.

And, all the while, I kept trying to earn a paycheck. My health became so bad that I had no choice but to leave my job in March, 1996. I was later diagnosed with Librarian’s Lung.

That was a very depressing time for me since I am a workaholic. But, if I tried to get up in the morning and dress myself, it was a monumental chore. I couldn’t relax or stop thinking. What was I going to do? Where could I work? Most buildings at that time were designed as closed air. What were the chances that I could find any job where I wouldn’t have a reaction?

Eventually I applied for a government funded program designed for older workers. The course was on self-employment. I had always been a writer and, while at my job, I had written many articles about the collections I worked on, and technical training manuals, and I also contributed to a regular campus newspaper. The course helped me with organizing finances, and finding markets for my writing.

Even though I continued to write articles, I decided to change my main focus to writing books. I hired a literary agent in Toronto. The process was so slow and I am not a patient person. I decided there had to be a faster way to publish a book other than through an agency and a mainstream publisher. I had heard about self publishing but didn’t really understand it.

When I decided to devote my time fully to writing, I joined several writers support groups and signed up for numerous news letters. One of those was WriterWeekly.com, which is part of the BookLocker.com family. I liked the format and the tone of the publication. Once I made the contact with Angela Hoy, I knew that I’d made the right choice. She was kind and personable, and provided me with all of the information, in an uncomplicated way, regarding what I needed to know.

There are many reasons that self publishing works for me. It is great to be able to order the number of books that can accommodate my buyers, with no minimum purchase.

I can manage my illness as long as I can manage my publications – my way. I knew that, by becoming a self-employed writer, I could control my disability. I write when I have the energy and rest when required. I can also choose or decline speaking engagements on my terms. It takes a bit of juggling but I must put my needs ahead of anyone else.

Self publishing has been the answer for me and BookLocker.com is just what the doctor ordered!

RELATED

Gloria Troyer has been writing since she was eight years old. She is an accomplished freelance writer, author, and b roadcaster. As a child, Gloria grew up on a hobby farm in a rural area. It was there that her imagination flourished, providing her hours of childhood fun. She loved winter, and had the great opportunity to play in open fields of snow, and to toboggan and ice-skate on the many ponds near her beloved home.

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?

33 Worst Mistakes Writers Make About Blind Characters





I admire any writer who wants to tackle a blind character. But so many writers take up this challenge and FAIL. They research blindness by reading other fiction books, by observing their blind colleagues and acquaintances, and by tying on a blindfold and pretending to be blind themselves.

I understand the challenges your characters face, their triumphs, their hopes and their fears, because I've lived them. I work with people who have varying degrees of blindness every day, so I've seen every challenge, every situation you could imagine.

Let me share my knowledge to improve your writing. You can create blind characters that readers will fall in love with.~Stephanie Green