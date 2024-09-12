How This Senior Citizen Author Successfully Promotes Her Books! – by Suzanne Pollock

There is an old adage says that says books will sell themselves. Here’s hoping, right?

I came to book publishing late in life. For many years, as a music teacher (K-12) in southeastern Ohio, I created lots of stories because I couldn’t find the material I needed for my students even though I searched the state library. I preferred not to lecture and give a test. Rather, I wanted constant interactive lessons to make music come alive for my students, whether high school choir members or elementary grade children. Of course, my music curriculum included the basics of rhythm, notes, creating songs, studying composers, and listening to their music with the hope that students would recognize that music as easily as they recognized the music of their time.

Music is a great developmental tool for children physically and mentally but, mostly, to develop the spirit of a human. I wanted the three connected because what they feel, as well as what they like, or dislike, helps them become their true selves. Music offers the total package, giving people confidence and reassurance in what they are now, and what they can become. I saw that daily in the classroom as many troubled students at first shrank from participation but, as new opportunities were presented, they grabbed onto all realms of that music to learn and build internal confidence. Music is not just about notes!

Now, 23 years later, I miss that interaction.

One day, I pulled out some notes from the good old days, and started to throw them in the trash. The phone rang and, when I returned, I laughed as I reread the crazy ideas in those notes. But, they’re were so crazy after all. As I read through more of them, I realized that the lessons I’d taught long ago could help people today!

I got to work turning my lessons into books.

How do I market my books? I’m a senior citizen and, thus, my family doesn’t encourage doing podcasts, live interviews, or many of the great opportunities of online today. I publish my books through BookLocker.com and they are wonderful to guide and work with! Plus, they get the news about my books into all kinds of places and businesses. But, I have to do my part as well.

So, I have chosen an easy to set up/take down display for my books that takes up little room but stands out. Right now, I’m concentrating on making book sales from book signings and many local sales in Ohio, North Carolina and even California. The response is good from the kids when they see the colorful books, and plead with mom and dad to buy it, or family members looking for a birthday gift, or grandparents looking for gifts for the kids that already have everything. My books are attractive and display well. To encourage people to my small display, I purchased a 2×4 foot bright green banner and a photographer’s stand that they can see above others’ heads when there is a crowd. I have a small table, a chair, lots of books to display, and lots of free candy and bookmarks on display where I greet everyone.

I also donate $5.00 per book sold to the group that has invited me.

Another thing that catches a prospective buyer’s attention is the little song or rhythmic activity that I include in every book, and this is often the clincher, especially when I sing it to them, and they realize they can sing it, too.

At this stage of my life, I enjoy writing and rewriting a book to make sure it has a positive message. Then, my next job is to get into the hands of kids ages 4-14!

If you ever see my sign (below) stop by and say hello!

Suzanne Pollock is retired music teacher that still loves to sing, play piano and share my love of music with others. I was always of fan of Wolfgang Mozart but for years I wasn’t aware of his talented sister Maria Anna Mozart. Hope you enjoy reading about both Mozart children.

Suzanne’s Books:

THE LUTHIERS: JoAnn and Mr. Gustov

Today, I stopped by a little shop to get my guitar fixed. The owner, Mr. Gustov, calls himself a luthier and is very precise about everything, including sweeping the already-spotless floor. He offers me a job to help pay for the repairs, but I don’t see modern machines or tools in use in his workshop. What have I gotten myself into?

Christmas With My Brother Wolfgang

This Christmas story introduces Maria Anna and her brother Wolfgang Mozart. We discover that Maria is as talented as Wolfgang. Hope you enjoy learning of their friendship and love of music.

O Dolce, The Singing Dinosaur

Dolce is the only girl in her family of Pterodactyl dinosaurs who live where food, water and shelter is getting scarcer by the day. Dolce is injured in the flight to a new land. Will they ever find her? She has no choice. She must sing.

THE PROMISE

The Promise brings to life an ancient promise God made to the prophet Jeremiah. Two young shepherd boys witness The Promise being fulfilled.

Do Fish Sing?

Jeremy and Grandpa head out to catch a batch of fish for the family’s fish fry. But, Alexander appears from the deep waters of the lake to entertain them in Do Fish Sing?

Did You Get My Message?

An adventure with Jessica and Angelina into a new world where they meet characters who encourage them to become. It’s fiction but transformational when you read Did You Get My Message?

