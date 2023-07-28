7 Home Design Magazines and Websites that Pay Writers $100+ Per Article – by William Opar

Are you a talented writer with a passion for home design? Look no further!

In this digital age, home design magazines and websites are essential sources of inspiration for individuals looking to enhance their living spaces. With the increasing demand for captivating content in this niche, there has never been a better time to dive into the world of home design writing.

Home design magazines and websites often seek the expertise of talented freelance writers to create engaging and informative content for their readers. In this post, we will explore 7 home design magazines and websites that pay writers $100+ per article.

Architectural Digest is a prestigious international magazine that features stunning interior design, architecture, and art.

Architectural Digest encourages pitches for unique and compelling stories related to residential design and architecture. They prefer a well-developed pitch with high-quality photographs. Read their submission guidelines for more information. Reach out to the features Director, Samuel Cochran, on LinkedIn.

They pay between $0.56 to $1.00 per word

Dwell is a modern home design magazine focusing on architecture, budget breakdowns, and lessons learned from completed projects. Writers have multiple options for submitting their work, including project articles, home tours, and more. Get more information on their submission guidelines and visit their website to get a taste of the kinds of stories they publish.

Payment is reported to be around $1 per word.

Apartment Therapy is a well-known home improvement and design website. They accept articles on home organization, decorating on a budget, decor trends, and more. They accept pitches from new writers with fresh ideas and angles that aid their readers in having a happier, more beautiful home.

The magazine has different sections ranging from style, home projects, news and culture, and real estate. To send a pitch, contact the relevant editor for a particular section.

Read their submission guidelines for pitching instructions.

They pay $300 per article.

Fine homebuilding magazine accepts completed articles for contractors, homeowners, and architect readers. So, if interested, you can pitch them design projects or how-to articles on redesigning rooms and more. Visit the magazine to know exactly what they require and the kinds of stories they publish.

For more information on pitching, read their submission guidelines.

They pay $100 per article.

Metropolis is an online magazine focusing on what’s next in interior design and architecture. They accept pitches for stories rich in current and future information and critical issues in the interior design arena.

Take time to visit their website and read stories published to get a hint at the types of articles they’re looking for.

Submit your pitch using their editorial contact form.

They pay $1 per word.

Luxe Interiors and Design is an online magazine for affluent freelance design enthusiasts. They accept pitches for project articles, home tours, and more.

To send them a pitch, contact their editorial team here.

They pay $0.50 per word.

As one of the most popular magazines in the home design field, Elle Decor covers everything from stylish living rooms to the latest design trends. They offer various sections for home makeovers, celebrity design styles, and life and culture. Ensure your pitch is unique, and offers fresh content tailored to the magazine’s readership. Read their submission guideline for more information, including the right editor for your pitch.

They pay $400 per article of 1000 words.

Tips for Pitching Home Design Magazines and Websites

Research: Before pitching, familiarize yourself with the magazine or website’s content and style. Reviewing issues and exploring the platform will help you tailor your pitch to their audience.

Before pitching, familiarize yourself with the magazine or website’s content and style. Reviewing issues and exploring the platform will help you tailor your pitch to their audience. Network: Cultivate relationships with experts in the home design industry, such as master gardeners, contractors, and landscapers. These connections can provide valuable insights and help you develop unique, informative, and engaging story ideas.

Cultivate relationships with experts in the home design industry, such as master gardeners, contractors, and landscapers. These connections can provide valuable insights and help you develop unique, informative, and engaging story ideas. Photography: High-quality photographs are essential for home design pitches. Invest in professional photography services or develop your skills to capture your projects’ visual appeal.

