7 Association Magazines That Pay Freelance Writers! – by Michael W. Michelsen, Jr.

Years ago, when I was getting started as a writer, I had set my sights on writing for only the biggest and best publications. As I started to write, a strange thing happened: nothing. I got so few responses from publishers that I began to doubt myself, seriously. Then, a friend and fellow writer made a suggestion. “Ditch the ego, and go for the easy money. Association magazines.”

If I hadn’t taken this friend’s advice, I would probably have given up on the business. He was right. Not only did I find that association publications were often starving for material but they paid very well, and were more often than not eager to work with new and unpublished writers.

Listed below are several magazines sponsored by different organizations. Learn a little about them and you will have a client for life.

Elks Magazine

The is the magazine of the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks (BPOE). The editors here will look at and buy virtually anything that is good journalism. It doesn’t have to be anything related to Elks. Be able to tell an interesting story, and you will have them hooked. They generally pay about $200+ for stories, but they are willing to negotiate.

Writers Guidelines: Microsoft Word – Writers Guidelines.doc (elks.org)

Legion Magazine

This is Canada’s military history magazine. Since 1926, Legion Magazine has been publishing articles on Canadian Military history and veteran affairs. They pay $150 to $1,200 (CAD).

Writer’s Guidelines: Contribute to Legion Magazine

VFW Magazine

VFW Magazine is the publication of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW). This is another excellent publication that is a pleasure to work with. The editors are nice people and are anxious to work with writers, new or experienced. They insist on some VFW angle in the stories they use. Features pay about $500 and up.

Writers Guidelines: Staff – VFW

The Square Magazine

The Square is the magazine of the Free and Accepted Order of Freemasons. The Masons have several publications, but this is the main magazine. The purpose of the magazine is to spread the word about work of the Order, so it’s important to play their good works up. Once you do, you will have a buyer. Articles start at about $200 and up.

Writers Guidelines: Contributions – The Square Magazine

Military Officer Magazine

The Military Officer is the magazine of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), which represents the interests of officers in any of the American armed forces whether they are active duty or retired. The magazine covers just about any subject that would appeal to their readership. Pay starts at about $.80 per word.

Writers Guidelines: MOAA – Military Officer Magazine Editorial Information

Associations Now Magazine

Associations Now is the magazine of the Center for Association Leadership, which focuses on virtually every aspect of running an association, be it leadership, fund raising, public relations, and much more. The appropriate editor will discuss rates with each writer.

Writers Guidelines: How to Contribute to Associations Now (asaecenter.org)

Lion Magazine

The Lion is the magazine of the Lions Club International, which is active in many areas, and are anxious to tell their stories. If you happen to know or can find out what Lions clubs in your area are doing you might have a good angle to pitch to The Lion. Pays $100-$750/article.

Writers Guidelines: Send Us a Story – Lion Magazine

