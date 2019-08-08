Letters and Comments

What Our Readers Said About: Angela’s Shark, Advertising on Facebook (not how in the way you think), and Publishing Ponzi Schemes

August 8, 2019 No Comments

What Our Readers Said About: Angela’s Shark, Advertising on Facebook (not how in the way you think), and Publishing Ponzi Schemes
COMMENT ABOUT: I Caught a Shark! A SHARK!!

Angela,

I love you, Girl. I was blown away when I got a Facebook post that you “caught a shark”. Then I went to the site, and saw the “far away shot” and I fell on the ground laughing…

Sorry, but remember “crocodile Dundee,” when the guy pulled a knife on him and he said, “That’s not a knife.” Then he pulled out a 30-inch Bowie knife….??

“That’s not a shark…….. ((insert photo of Great White))….. THAT’S a shark!”

CONGRATS!! I know it had to be thrilling regardless. I was gonna post something about coming to dinner to have “Shark Steaks”, but now I know, we’d have to go fishing again to accommodate……..

LOVE YOU! Thank you so much for making my day!

COMMENTS ABOUT : Using Facebook to Sell Books…but NOT in the way you think!

As the writer says, the learning curve is steep. That’s why I bit the bullet and paid a marketer to run a Facebook campaign for my novel Just Bill. It’s going on right now, and seems to be doing well.

-Barry Knister

COMMENTS ABOUT: What is a Publishing Ponzi Scheme? And, How Can YOU Avoid Becoming a Victim?

Wow! So, so glad to be a part of the BookLocker family.

Pamela AllegrettoBridge of Sighs and Dreams

Two women clash in World War 2 Nazi-occupied Rome.

Thank you for this informative and useful article!

