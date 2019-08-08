What Our Readers Said About: Angela’s Shark, Advertising on Facebook (not how in the way you think), and Publishing Ponzi Schemes

COMMENT ABOUT: I Caught a Shark! A SHARK!!
Angela,
I love you, Girl. I was blown away when I got a Facebook post that you “caught a shark”. Then I went to the site, and saw the “far away shot” and I fell on the ground laughing…
Sorry, but remember “crocodile Dundee,” when the guy pulled a knife on him and he said, “That’s not a knife.” Then he pulled out a 30-inch Bowie knife….??
“That’s not a shark…….. ((insert photo of Great White))….. THAT’S a shark!”
CONGRATS!! I know it had to be thrilling regardless. I was gonna post something about coming to dinner to have “Shark Steaks”, but now I know, we’d have to go fishing again to accommodate……..
LOVE YOU! Thank you so much for making my day!
Samuel Hill
Six Days to Zeus: Alive Day (Based on a True Story)
https://booklocker.com/books/9817.html
“Six Days to Zeus: Alive Day” is currently optioned by Phoenix Pictures to become a blockbuster movie. Watch for the rest of the series as it becomes available!
COMMENTS ABOUT : Using Facebook to Sell Books…but NOT in the way you think!
Tatiana Cloudy
Joel's BookProgram: The Simple Secret To Writing A Non-Fiction Book In 30 Days, At 1 Hour A Day! - SECOND EDITION
If you are a solo professional, having your own book is one of the best investments of time and money you can make, to promote your business and gain more clients. Why?
- If you are an author, you are an authority--an expert in your field.
- A book is a tangible credential.
- Your book can differentiate you from your competition.
- It's an opportunity to explain your uniqueness, your "special sauce."
Order "The Simple Secret To Writing A Non-Fiction Book In 30 Days, At 1 Hour A Day!" right away. And picture yourself handing your own book to a prospect, in just a short time!
The Art and Craft of Writing and Editing
Writing is a constant dialogue between author and reader.
The craft of writing involves an interchange of emotions between an author and a reader. An author creates a story line, conflict, and characters, gives his characters words to speak, and then hands off these materials to a reader. This process results in a constant dialogue between the mental imagery produced by a reader and that proposed by the author.
Read more here:
http://writersweekly.com/books/6712.html
-Barry Knister
COMMENTS ABOUT: What is a Publishing Ponzi Scheme? And, How Can YOU Avoid Becoming a Victim?
Wow! So, so glad to be a part of the BookLocker family.
Pamela AllegrettoBridge of Sighs and Dreams
Two women clash in World War 2 Nazi-occupied Rome.
Thank you for this informative and useful article!