Our Readers are NOT Suckers! Readers’ Comments – 10/18/2018

DON’T BE A SUCKER! When a “Publisher” Offers to Pay Half of Your Publishing Fees, DON’T BELIEVE THEM!

When in doubt, don’t! Thanks for keeping it real. So glad you survived the storm. My hat’s off to Brian for his selfless aid work. Stay safe!

– Pamela Allegretto

Bridge of Sighs and Dreams

Nazi-occupied Rome sets the stage for Bridge of Sighs and Dreams, where the lives of two women collide in an arena of deception, greed, and sacrifice.

One of my grandfather’s favorite quotes was “There’s a sucker born every minute.”

– feuetglace11

One of my favorite phrases is, “You gotta do the math!!” I often laughingly say it to people I pass in the supermarket as they are squinting at the price/ingredients label on some product.

I’ve never understood why it is becoming more & more common for food stores to promote 2 for 1 offers, and half price sales, yet they never say what is the actual item price. Except that must mean that more and more people are gullible enough to fall for the idea that anything called a ‘Sale’ price is actually a sale price……when it never is.

A fool & his money are soon parted. That’s another favorite phrase of mine.

– Anonymous

Wow. Here in Australia it is law that supermarkets have to provide a comparative price for every shelf item (i.e., you will find “$x per 100g” in small print under every price tag). It makes it so much easier to shop sensibly.

– ellestuff-write

COMMENT ABOUT

“If I use BookLocker to publish my book, how many cover designs do I get to choose from?”

What if one has a photograph from a pivotal spot in the story that they wish to use for the cover? The photo was my own.

– feuetglace11

ANGELA RESPONDS:

Yes, authors can absolutely submit their own photo(s) for the cover! 🙂

Angela

