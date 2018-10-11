DON’T BE A SUCKER! When a “Publisher” Offers to Pay Half of Your Publishing Fees, DON’T BELIEVE THEM!

I may sound harsh in this article but I receive SO MANY emails from authors who have left their common sense at the door, and are about to step knee-deep in a big pile of you-know-what.

We were contacted by yet another author who wanted to ask about a specific “publisher” (and, I do use that term very loosely). I have received past complaints about this firm spamming authors. She said they called her out of the blue (telemarketing), and offered to REPUBLISH her book for the low, low price of (gulp!) $7000!!!

To add fish flavored ice cream to that tempting piece of licorice pie, they said they would “match” that $7000 of their own money for “promotional services.” They then tried to sell her a flight to Europe so she could sign book at a book fair. And they offered to match those funds, too!

Let’s break this ridiculous scenario down – shall we?

1. We have seen this type of offer before. It’s like offering somebody half price when, in reality, they’re paying the full price or even more. They just don’t know it.

2. The company is NOT going to take your $7000, spend it all on services, and then fork out an additional $7000 on anything. They’ll take your $7000 and that’s going to pay for everything…or worse (see #6 below).

3. I pointed out that…if they’re so good at promoting books, why are they resorting to telemarketing and spamming authors when promoting their own company?

4. Any author who pay $7000 to get their book published needs to have their head examined. Don’t fall for the false praise and warm-and-fuzzy sales pitch they are throwing your way. You’re just another “mark” to that salesperson on the other end of the phone. They’ll say anything to convince you to dig into your wallet. The sooner they can trick you into plunking down your money, the sooner they can move on to the next sucker. They don’t give a rat’s behind about you, your book, or your future book sales.

5. As for the matched travel expenses…well, it’s the exact same scam. She would pay them several thousand for a round trip ticket to Europe. However, if you google a plane ticket from here to that specific city, which I won’t name here, it’s only $1800. They were going to charge more than that AND offer to “match” her money. Of course, they were never going to match anything and they were going to pocket the difference.

6. At the absolute worst, this entire outfit may a complete sham. She could send them thousands, and never hear from them again, about her book, the trip, or anything else.

So, please, my friends…do NOT fall for this type of scam. If it sounds too good to be true, email me about it. I’ll break it down for you…and save you thousands of dollars to boot!

Please share your thoughts in the comments box below! 🙂

RELATED

Just Published? Great! Now, Get Ready for an Onslaught of Scammers! By Angela Hoy

WHO’S SCAMMING GRANNY? Snakes That Prey on Elderly Authors

What?! New Authors Are Being Solicited by “Free” Publishers? How to Avoid This Common Scam…

A New Scam Targeting Authors – “Will you swap ebooks with me?”

When Writers Contribute to a Scammer’s Success By Angela Hoy, WritersWeekly.com

COMPLAINTS ABOUT SPECIFIC PUBLISHERS

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

https://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE

How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html

HowMaster: The Writer's Guide to Beautiful Word Crafting





HowMaster is a wise choice for the writer who wants to weave words around the reader’s heart.

Author Linda M. Gigliotti shows how effective writing happens.











Author Linda M. Gigliotti draws from years of practice as a private

writing tutor in the guidebook that teaches writers how to format visceral

writing that pulls readers into their book. She explains with instruction

and samples of published works how to craft writing that come to life in the reader's mind.

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/2304.html