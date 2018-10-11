If I use BookLocker to publish my book, how many cover designs do I get to choose from?”

Q –

Angela,

If I sign up with BookLocker, how many cover designs may I choose from? And, will I be able to communicate directly with the designer and have input?

W.P.

A –

At BookLocker, we don’t use template covers. All of our covers are unique and original cover design is included in all of our packages except the D.I.Y. one. You can see what’s included in each package RIGHT HERE. Our most popular program “At Your Service,” is only $875 and WritersWeekly subscribers get a $150 discount off of that!

And, you will work directly with the cover designer to ensure your cover is exactly what you want.

Step 1 of the publishing process is HERE.

Use this discount code to get $150 off:

WritersWeeklyReader

If you need your book published by Christmas, we can still do that for you but you need to hurry! 🙂

