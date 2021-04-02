The Life of an Amazon Driver; Suing Amazon as a Small Book Retailer; and MORE! … In the News 04/01/2021

*Amazonannigans

Attempted Robberies, Being Followed, Peeing in Bottles – Life as an Amazon Driver…

I’m an Amazon delivery driver who’s had to pee in water bottles and eat lunch in my van. I hate the new surveillance cameras and feel like I’m always being watched.

“I get a ‘distracted driver’ notification even if I’m changing the radio station or drinking water. Sometimes if I turn my head away from the front of the van, I’ll get a ding.”

A David and Goliath Story

Amazon colluded with publishers to fix book prices, class-action suit alleges

“The lawsuit states that these most-favored nation clauses, along with other terms favorable to Amazon, have created a moat that defends the online retailer’s position while also keeping wholesale prices artificially high, which benefits the Big Five.”

*Libel

TV Station and Reporter Facing Lawsuit From Parole Board Chair

Virginia Parole Chair Files Libel Suit Over Coverage of Prisoner Release Scandal

“Chapman further alleges Burkett’s story claimed without a source or explanation that Inspector General Michael Westfall found that Chapman and her predecessor ‘both violated multiple state codes and policies and violated the constitution of Virginia.’”

*Defamation

(Australia) One Omitted Fact can Land You in Court

Christian Porter Defamation Case: Minister’s Lawyers Accuse ABC of Omitting Material that Cast Doubt on Rape Claim

“He brought a defamation case against both the ABC and Milligan, arguing it contained false and defamatory imputations including that he (mature content warning)…”

