Record 2020 sales for publishing industry!; Moron celebrity may have destroyed his own career with libel lawsuit – And MUCH MORE…In the News 11/05/2020

Publishing Industry is Pandemic Positive.

Publishing Market 2020-2024: Post-Pandemic Industry Planning Structure | Technavio

“The publishing market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio’s pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2019.”

Another report of excellent book sales during the pandemic.

Bookshop.org is what the publishing world has been waiting for

“Despite books being deemed non-essential items by the government, the publishing industry has seen record sales this year.”

Internet Free Speech Battles Rage On

Free speech hangs in the balance regardless of 2020 election outcome: Parler execs Wernick, Peikoff

“The companies are then tempted to exercise their prerogative, under Section 230, to remove an ever-increasing scope of content they in ‘good faith’ deem ‘objectionable,’ just to clean up their mess.”

Predatory Publishing in Scientific Papers is Bad – But When it Infects MEDICAL JOURNALS…

The Negative Side of Medical Journals

“The publication is what makes a study real—that is, accessible to other scientists and journalists and policy-makers, and able to have an impact on knowledge and progress.”

Co-founder quits after his article is censored by his own publication

The Intercept co-founder Glenn Greenwald quits, claims editors censored story critical of Biden

“He called the current iteration of The Intercept ‘completely unrecognizable when compared to that original vision’ because it no longer offers a venue for airing dissent, marginalized voices and unheard perspectives.”

Anti-Semitism Has No Place in the News Industry…or ANYWHERE!

Greek newspaper publisher convicted of hate speech for defaming Jewish leader

“In addition to defaming Moissis personally, the paper ‘contributed deliberately to the reproduction of a rhetoric of hate against the Greek Jewry’”

The WORST Thing You Can Do is to Ignore Negative Posts

Responding To Negative Online Posts About Your Business

“Every business struggles with negative online reviews. Unless the negative post directly violates hosts’ terms-of-use, it is highly unlikely that the host site (e.g. Yelp, Glassdoor, Instagram, etc.) will remove the post.”

This Moron May Have Destroyed His Entire Career by Filing This Lawsuit

Johnny Depp loses libel case against Britain’s Sun newspaper

“In the first alleged incident in early 2013 in Los Angeles, the paper’s lawyers claimed that Heard laughed at something Depp had said, and the actor responded by ‘repeatedly slapping Ms Heard across the face,’ and knocking her to the floor…”

Read More "In The News" Here.

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.







