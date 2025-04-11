Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 04/10/2025

April 10, 2025 No Comments

Freelance Healthcare/Cybersecurity Journalist – Pays $25/hour
Paubox

Freelance Automotive News Writer
Jalopnik

Freelance Content Writer
Crealon Media

Freelance Script Writer
Crealon Media

Freelance Content Creator
Nelogica

Freelance Investment Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour
US Tech Solutions

Freelance Finance Writer – Pays $17-$18/hour
LanceSoft, Inc.

Remote Full-Time Writer – Pays $30K-$42K/year
Precondo by iRise Realty

Remote Full-Time Legal Brief Writer – Pays $80K-$150K/year
CyberCoders

Remote Full-Time Copywriter
INDI Staffing Services

Freelance Lead Magnet Writer
Crisp

Freelance Technical Writer
Integration International Inc.

Remote Full-Time Personal Injury Legal Editor/Writer
Braintrust

Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Veracity Insurance Solutions, LLC

Remote Full-Time Copywriter
OneStudyTeam

Remote Full-Time Writer
OutKick

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
GovCIO

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Kforce Inc.

Freelance Marketing Technical Writer
Prowess Consulting

Remote Full-Time Legal Technical Writer – Pays $33-$41/hour
Credit Acceptance

Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Dodge Construction Network

Freelance Spanish Writer
Omniscient Digital

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
GHX

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $50-$55/hour
BCforward

Remote Full-Time SEO Content Writer
Odds Scanner Group

Freelance Federal Technical Writer
Creative Circle

Remote Full-Time Researcher and Catalog Writer
Hagerty

Remote Full-Time Blog Writer, Hair Health – Pays $38-$50/hour
hims & hers

Freelance Technical Writer
UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

Freelance Trending Writer
MBO Partners

