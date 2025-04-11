Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 04/10/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 800 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.
Freelance Healthcare/Cybersecurity Journalist – Pays $25/hour
Paubox
Freelance Automotive News Writer
Jalopnik
Freelance Content Writer
Crealon Media
Freelance Script Writer
Crealon Media
Freelance Content Creator
Nelogica
Freelance Investment Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour
US Tech Solutions
Freelance Finance Writer – Pays $17-$18/hour
LanceSoft, Inc.
Remote Full-Time Writer – Pays $30K-$42K/year
Precondo by iRise Realty
Remote Full-Time Legal Brief Writer – Pays $80K-$150K/year
CyberCoders
Remote Full-Time Copywriter
INDI Staffing Services
Freelance Lead Magnet Writer
Crisp
Freelance Technical Writer
Integration International Inc.
Remote Full-Time Personal Injury Legal Editor/Writer
Braintrust
Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Veracity Insurance Solutions, LLC
Remote Full-Time Copywriter
OneStudyTeam
Remote Full-Time Writer
OutKick
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
GovCIO
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
Kforce Inc.
Freelance Marketing Technical Writer
Prowess Consulting
Remote Full-Time Legal Technical Writer – Pays $33-$41/hour
Credit Acceptance
Remote Full-Time Copywriter
Dodge Construction Network
Freelance Spanish Writer
Omniscient Digital
Remote Full-Time Technical Writer
GHX
Freelance Content Writer – Pays $50-$55/hour
BCforward
Remote Full-Time SEO Content Writer
Odds Scanner Group
Freelance Federal Technical Writer
Creative Circle
Remote Full-Time Researcher and Catalog Writer
Hagerty
Remote Full-Time Blog Writer, Hair Health – Pays $38-$50/hour
hims & hers
Freelance Technical Writer
UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies
Freelance Trending Writer
MBO Partners
