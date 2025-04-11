Freelance and Full-time Remote Writing, Blogging, and Editing Jobs for 04/10/2025

ALERT FOR ALL WRITERSWEEKLY READERS! If you are considering hiring a “publisher” you’ve found online (or someone who reached out to you – spam or telemarketing), ASK ANGELA to check them out before you send them a penny! She is heading up our research project and she can spot the scammers in less than 5 minutes using the same methods she utilizes while researching the more than 800 overseas fraudsters that are now on our spreadsheet.

Freelance Healthcare/Cybersecurity Journalist – Pays $25/hour

Paubox

Freelance Automotive News Writer

Jalopnik

Freelance Content Writer

Crealon Media

Freelance Script Writer

Crealon Media

Freelance Content Creator

Nelogica

Freelance Investment Writer – Pays $15-$20/hour

US Tech Solutions

Freelance Finance Writer – Pays $17-$18/hour

LanceSoft, Inc.

Remote Full-Time Writer – Pays $30K-$42K/year

Precondo by iRise Realty

Remote Full-Time Legal Brief Writer – Pays $80K-$150K/year

CyberCoders

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

INDI Staffing Services

Freelance Lead Magnet Writer

Crisp

Freelance Technical Writer

Integration International Inc.

Remote Full-Time Personal Injury Legal Editor/Writer

Braintrust

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

Veracity Insurance Solutions, LLC

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

OneStudyTeam

Remote Full-Time Writer

OutKick

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

GovCIO

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

Kforce Inc.

Freelance Marketing Technical Writer

Prowess Consulting

Remote Full-Time Legal Technical Writer – Pays $33-$41/hour

Credit Acceptance

Remote Full-Time Copywriter

Dodge Construction Network

Freelance Spanish Writer

Omniscient Digital

Remote Full-Time Technical Writer

GHX

Freelance Content Writer – Pays $50-$55/hour

BCforward

Remote Full-Time SEO Content Writer

Odds Scanner Group

Freelance Federal Technical Writer

Creative Circle

Remote Full-Time Researcher and Catalog Writer

Hagerty

Remote Full-Time Blog Writer, Hair Health – Pays $38-$50/hour

hims & hers

Freelance Technical Writer

UICGS / Bowhead Family of Companies

Freelance Trending Writer

MBO Partners

