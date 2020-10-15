Permanent “Work at Home” for Mircrosoft; Justice Department Suing Author of FLOTUS Book; A Win for Public Information Release…In the News 10/15/2020

The “New Normal”

Microsoft adopts ‘hybrid workplace’ that will let more employees work from home permanently

“Flexibility can mean different things to each of us, and we recognize there is no one-size-fits-all solution given the variety of roles, work requirements and business needs we have at Microsoft”

How NOT to Improve your Business’ Online Reputation.

Police: Brutal Yelp Reviews Prompted Attack

“A pair of brutal Yelp reviews published Monday disparaged the food at Georgia Boy’s Bar B-Que, the restaurant owned by Ahrens.”

If You are Writing About Someone in Government, you’d Better Study up on NDA’s and Information Control practices

Justice Department files complaint against Melania Trump’s ex-friend over tell-all book

“Wolkoff’s relationship with the first lady unraveled, prompted by the amount of money Wolkoff and her events firm allegedly pocketed during the planning and execution of the inauguration, according to CNN.”

Did This Newspaper Violate Unemployment Laws?

Photographer sues Aspen Daily News over alleged unemployment ‘scheme’

“’The employees were threatened that they would lose their jobs and would not be rehired if they did not submit to the scheme,’ said the suit.

Texas city Loses Public Information Case

Judge rules in favor of Odessa American in lawsuit

“It’s unfortunate the city of Odessa is spending precious taxpayer money, especially during this pandemic when resources are needed for other purposes, to fight in court against a foundation of our democracy — the public’s ability to seek and obtain government information…”

Agreed…

Clarence Thomas Thinks It Should Be Easier to Sue Online Platforms

“No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as a publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider.”

Read More "In The News" Here.

How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?

FREE ADVERTISING!!

DO YOU PAY WRITERS? We'll post your ad for free (provided you pay respectable wages). Send your ad to Angela here: http://www.writersweekly.com/contact.php