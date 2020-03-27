Amazon KDP printing delays (again!); Big class-action lawsuit against Amazon for price fixing; Publisher abandons library ebook embargo, and MUCH MORE! – …In the News 03/27/2020

Amazon KDP is ONCE AGAIN experiencing delays with printing books! This was posted to their KDP platform:

“**UPDATE ON COVID-19 IMPACT* We’re closely monitoring the developments of COVID-19 and its impact on our authors, customers and employees. We have seen increased demand as people have been guided to stay at home. Because of this, you may experience delays in both manufacturing and shipping for all books, including author orders. We are working hard to reduce this to meet customer demand and return to standard manufacturing and delivery times. The potential impact of COVID-19 is still unknown, so we will keep you updated on these delays via our KDP forum. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

NOTE: BookLocker is NOT experiencing any delays! Because of the NUMEROUS complaints posted online about Amazon KDP, we do not let them print our books. 🙂

We’ll be keeping a close eye on this one!

Firm Behind Apple E-books Case Now Suing Amazon for Price Fixing

“Lawyers at Hagens Berman allege a massive price-fixing conspiracy involving Amazon and its two million third-party sellers.”

I’d have recalled me employees from that area WEEKS ago!

Trump administration hits back after China kicks out US journalists amid coronavirus pandemic

“China on Tuesday escalated its tit-for-tat propaganda war with the United States over who’s to blame for the spread of the coronavirus by placing restrictive measures on several top media companies including The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, prompting strong opposition from the Trump administration.”

I ordered a BookLocker book from Amazon last week and it arrived in just 4 days! 🙂

Amazon limiting shipments of certain products amid coronavirus pandemic

“Amazon said its Fullfillment by Amazon (FBA) program will partially suspend shipments through April 5 to allow for the tech giant to prioritize products needed for the coronavirus pandemic shaking the globe.”

Good move by Macmillan.

Macmillan Abandons Library E-book Embargo

“Effective on Friday (or whenever thereafter our wholesalers can effect the change), Macmillan will return to the library e-book pricing model that was in effect on October 31st, 2019. In addition, we will be lowering some e-book prices on a short term basis to help expand libraries collections in these difficult times. Stay safe.”

If you need a huge laugh, read this!

Museum gives its security chief a new job and his attempts at ‘social media management’ have people LOLing

“As the head of security at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City, Tim takes his responsibility of protecting the museum and its collection seriously. But with the museum closed to the public and other employees working from home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tim was given an additional duty of managing the museum’s social media accounts”

This wasn’t a surprise.

Skyhorse Lays Off Nearly Third of Staff

“The layoffs were announced to staff yesterday. In addition to declining sales, Skyhorse’s decision to delay publication of some titles to later in the year has hurt its cash flow, Skyhorse CEO Tony Lyons explained to employees on what necessitated the cuts.”

Well, now I know what I’m watching on Netflix tonight!

Linda Fairstein Sues Netflix for Defamation in ‘When They See Us’

“Ms. Fairstein, a former prosecutor, claims the series about the Central Park jogger case portrayed her as a ‘racist, unethical villain.’ Netflix said the lawsuit was ‘without merit.'”

Read More "In The News" Here.