Man Steals over 1000 Manuscripts! – In The News – 01-12-2023

Police misconduct?

A Wall Street Journal reporter was handcuffed by police while standing outside a Chase Bank. The newspaper is demanding answers

“…video captured by a bystander shows the responding officer handcuff him, put him in the back of a police vehicle, and even threaten to shove him in if he did not comply. The video shows Rabouin repeatedly identified himself as a reporter for The Journal, but the officer did not appear to care.”

Journalist suicide.

New York Times columnist Blake Hounshell dead at 44 after ‘battle with depression’

“It was with great sorrow that we have to inform you that Blake has suddenly died this morning after a long and courageous battle with depression. His wife, Sandy, and two children are in our thoughts and prayers, and ask for respect and privacy at this time.”

Companies need to be held accountable for trampling on employees’ rights.

Former ESPN employees suing company over COVID-19 vaccine requirement

“Williams has been outspoken about vaccine mandates, saying in October 2021 on Instagram while announcing her departure from ESPN that it went against her ‘my values and my morals.'”

Truly pathetic…

Harry Potter books stripped of J.K. Rowling’s name are then resold by ‘bookbinder artist’

“In order to ‘recreate’ the books, Flom — who also reportedly works as a bartender — seeks out secondhand copies of the ‘Harry Potter’ books.”

A new cheat.

New York City schools ban AI chatbot that writes essays and answers prompts

“’While the tool may be able to provide quick and easy answers to questions, it does not build critical-thinking and problem-solving skills, which are essential for academic and lifelong success,’ Lyle said.”

Protect your intellectual property.

Filippo Bernardini: Italian admits stealing unpublished books

“Agents, editors and Booker Prize judges all fell victim to phishing scams from slightly altered official-looking email addresses, requesting manuscripts of works by authors including Booker winner Margaret Atwood.”

