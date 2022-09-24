Madeleine McCann’s Parents Lose Libel Case Against Lead Investigator – In The News – 09/24/2022

WOW! Can ONE person be worth £300 Million to a publishing company?

Shares in Marie Claire publisher Future plunge as chief announces departure

“Byng-Thorne made tens of millions of pounds from the successful turnaround of Future magazines. However, in February 60% of investors failed to support Future’s annual pay report.”

Government/Social Media collaboration is becoming truly dangerous.

The U.S. Government’s Vast New Privatized Censorship Regime

“…public admissions by then-White House press secretary Jennifer Psaki that the Biden administration was ordering social media companies to censor certain posts…”

It seems that medical journals just don’t care what they publish.

Journal will not retract influential paper by botanist accused of plagiarism and fraud

“The complaint, which was signed by eight scientists, including two of Newmaster’s co-authors, alleged that the paper and two others by Newmaster were based on ‘missing, fraudulent, or plagiarized data.’”

How does copyright apply to AI created art??

Copyright law is going to get real interesting, y’all

“…even if you ‘create’ a new piece of art, and you have all rights to use the images the service creates, Midjourney also keeps its own license to use your works, including sublicensing.”

Should a former cop be allowed to publish his “suspicions” about people (and name them) in a book?

Madeleine McCann’s parents lose battle in libel case

“The couple had sued Amaral, the lead investigator in their case, for alleging that they staged an abduction to cover up the accidental death of their daughter on a trip to Praia da Luz, Portugal, in May 2007.”

When you know you’re on video, don’t act stupid.

‘Central Park Karen’ Amy Cooper loses lawsuit against former employer

“In May 2020, Cooper went viral after video showed her yelling at birder Christian Cooper and calling the police to claim an ‘African American man’ was ‘threatening’ her while she was walking her dog in Central Park.”

