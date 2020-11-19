Journalism Student Identified In Assaults?; More Book Bans in CA Schools; AND MORE! In The News – 11/19/2020

Fee-based storytelling podcasts can be profitable!

Bret Easton Ellis Serializes New High School Serial Killer Story — on His Podcast

“Ellis, a frequent critic of Hollywood and literary censorship, explained early on that he was releasing the podcast to his paid subscribers in part because he isn’t sure anyone would publish it, given its sometimes horrific contents.”

Real journalists don’t assault people!

BLM protester seen assaulting Trump supporters at ‘Million MAGA March’ ID’d as journalism student: report

“Brittany S. McAlister, 29, was filmed purportedly punching and kicking men and women several times over the course of the Washington, D.C. event, according to reporting from The Post Millennial. In one incident, McAlister allegedly kicked an unconscious man who had been knocked out by 39-year-old Kenneth Wayne Deberry.”

Simon & Schuster is still for sale.

Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp Bids for Simon & Schuster

“The powerhouse publisher was put up for sale by its owner, ViacomCBS, in March, and the company has since fielded more than half a dozen inquiries, according to three people familiar with the process who declined to be named because the matter remains confidential.”

The OPPOSITE of book-to-movie!

Tarantino has deal for 2 books on films, including 1 his own

“Quentin Tarantino’s next work of imagination will be in book form.”

Absolutely ABSURD!

CA School District Bans ‘To Kill A Mockingbird,’ ‘Huckleberry Finn,’ ‘Of Mice And Men’

“The National Coalition Against Censorship (NCAC) wrote BUSD, ‘We believe that the books… have a great pedagogical value and should be retained in the curriculum.’”

Publishing someone else’s personal letter IS copyright infringement.

Judge grants 9-month delay to Meghan’s lawsuit against paper

“The former Meghan Markle, 39, is suing Associated Newspapers for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles in the Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline website that published portions of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Britain’s Prince Harry.”

Was this “reckless disregard for the truth,” or THE TRUTH?

Binance files US lawsuit against Forbes and two cryptocurrency journalists

“The cryptocurrency exchange alleges ‘millions of dollars’ in losses as a result of what it describes as a ‘false and misleading’ article.”

Grab some popcorn!

Rooney, Vardy’s ‘WAGatha Christie’ Libel Case Goes to Court

“A courtroom drama mixing celebrities, amateur sleuthing and social media kicked off in London on Thursday, where one famous soccer spouse denies leaking stories about another to the tabloid press.”

Read More "In The News" Here.

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.