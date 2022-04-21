Are You Watching Johnny Depp’s Defamation Trial… Hoo Boy!!! – In The News – 04/22/2022

This defamation trial… Man oh man, these people make me feel so NORMAL!!

Johnny Depp Cross Examination Focuses On His Violent Language In Texts, Angry Outbursts Captured On Audio And Video – Update

“Heard’s attorneys also played a video that Heard took of Depp slamming his kitchen cupboard and breaking other objects. In it, he pours a tall glass of wine. ‘Have you drunk this whole thing this morning?’ Heard asks, before he discovers that she had been recording with her phone, and he appears to throw it.”

Good. No entity should be able to force publishers to sell ebook editions under specific terms.

Maryland Gives Up on Its Library E-book Law

“The Association of American Publishers filed suit on December 9, 2021 arguing that the Maryland law infringed on the exclusive rights granted to publishers and authors under copyright.”

Unbelievable…

Unreal: WaPo reporter claimed “severe PTSD” from Internet criticism — and then doxxed an anonymous Twitter user

“They can’t get Twitter to keep Libs of TikTok locked out, because the user doesn’t violate their terms of service. Instead, they’re trying to intimidate her off the platform. And for some reason, the Washington Post has decided to join this crusade by publishing this doxxing effort by Taylor Lorenz, who just was featured less than a fortnight ago sobbing over how these attacks target women.”

Fantastic news!!

How Barnes & Noble Went From Villain to Hero

“After years on the decline, Barnes & Noble’s sales are up, its costs are down — and the same people who for decades saw the superchain as a supervillain are celebrating its success.”

Why is this material in MATH textbooks?!

Florida rejects 41% of math textbooks for including CRT, most aimed at K-5 students: ‘Impermissible’

“Florida’s Department of Education (DOE) rejected 41% of mathematics textbooks submitted for use in the state’s public schools Friday, citing critical race theory and other issues with the texts.”

Some people will literally do/write ANYTHING for a buck.

Abortion Bedtime Stories? Children’s Storybook Glorifies Abortion

“Last summer, I reviewed a book released by two ‘queer’ abortion doulas in this space called What’s an Abortion, Anyway?…”

Interesting read!

The Inside Man Joe Kahn is the new, old-school editor of the Times. But who is he?

“Abe Rosenthal, the totemic New York Times editor who published the Pentagon Papers, used to say that there was one path to the executive editor’s office — over the dead, burned, and maimed bodies of the ten other people who wanted the job. So I turned to Joseph Kahn, the new top dog at the Times, and asked whom he incinerated to get here.”

Maybe people want to watch actual news, not listen to endless opinions…

CNN+ shutdown leaves axed staffers ‘aghast and furious’

“The shocking announcement that CNN+ would be shutting down operations less than a month after it launched has left out-of-work staffers ‘aghast and furious’ over the company’s handling of what sources inside the network call ‘an absolute debacle.’”

Clearly she is not a good “advocate for women.”

Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg Pressured Daily Mail to Drop Reporting on her Boyfriend…

“Working with a team that included Facebook and Activision employees as well as paid outside advisers, Ms. Sandberg and Mr. Kotick developed a strategy to persuade the Daily Mail not to report on the restraining order, first when they began dating in 2016 and again around the time they were breaking up in 2019, the people said. Among other concerns, Ms. Sandberg’s legal and public-relations advisers, both inside and outside Facebook, worried that a story would reflect negatively on her reputation as an advocate for women.”

Are they simply unprofessional or were they forced to act that way?

Russian state TV hosts giggle uncontrollably as they discuss NUKING New York with one of Putin’s Satan 2 hypersonic missile

“When asked about the size of the territory the Satan 2 would be able to destroy, the presenter said whilst laughing: ‘If 7.5 megatons will be delivered to the territory of our so-called partners – the word “partner” is very important – then objects like the city of New York, a good city but it would be gone. Completely gone, with one rocket. Completely, I mean completely,’ the presenter said whilst smiling.”

Of COURSE they didn’t pay any taxes! It’s AMAZON!

Amazon Europe Unit Paid No Taxes on $55 Billion Sales in 2021

“Amazon has been a target of European regulators over its tax arrangements. The Seattle-based company won an appeal on a 250 million-euro ($280 million) tax bill imposed after regulators said agreements with Luxembourg dating back to 2003 amounted to illegal state aid. Last year, the European Commission appealed in the European Court of Justice.”

