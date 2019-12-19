In The News … 12/19/2019

“Contractor” Law has Blowback Effect on Freelancers

Freelance Journalists Sue California Over Controversial Labor Law AB 5

“The lawsuit comes less than a day after New York-based Vox Media ended contracts with hundreds of freelancers in California who write for the sports blog network SB Nation. Vox Media now plans on hiring 20 full-time and part-time staffers.”

10 Year Sentence for Publisher in China

China Jails Guangxi Publisher For Corruption After Books Banned

“He was detained after he published a number of cutting-edge titles under the publisher’s Lixiangguo imprint, including ‘How the Red Sun Rose,’ a historical analysis of the role of late supreme leader Mao Zedong in the rise of the Chinese Communist Party during the 1940s…”

God Forgives, the Government Doesn’t…

Edward Snowden’s book profits must go to the government, judge rules

“The judge writes that Snowden’s ‘failure to participate in the prepublication review process’ made it impossible for the judge to question hypothetical decisions about that review.”

A Local Newspaper Can be Yours for FREE!! – In Alaska.

Small-town Alaskan newspaper seeks new owner. Price: $0

“The local newspaper’s financial predicament has become all too common. Facing online competition for readers and advertising dollars, publications have struggled and folded across the country.”

Aaaand ANOTHER Publisher with Roylaty Issues..

Scandal Engulfs Independent Publisher Chizine Publications

“In September of last year, several authors, including Ed Kurtz, made a complaint to the Horror Writers Association about long-overdue royalties at ChiZine.”

China Used NYT and Washington Post as Propaganda Platform

China Violates Disclosure Law to Publish Propaganda in NY Times, WaPo

“China Daily, an official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party, has published hundreds of propaganda articles designed to look like ordinary news stories in some of America’s most influential newspapers.”

More Publishers, More Problems…

Publisher Alerts: Complaints at Month9 Books, Nonstandard Business Practices at Black Rose Writing

“Over the past few weeks, I’ve been contacted by multiple writers who say they are still suffering from the same problems that surfaced in 2016: primarily, late (sometimes very late) royalty and subrights advance payments and statements (in many cases received only after persistent prodding by authors and their agents), and allegations of irregularities in royalty reporting.”

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!