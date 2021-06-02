In The News – 06/03/2021

* Free Speech

More People Need to Stand Up to Politicians Like This!

Hot-Button Homeless Debate Leads to Stand-off Over Free Speech

“They need to put a leash on him,” Mathis said. ‘He’s there to advise the town on legal issues, not to violate people’s Constitutional rights on freedom of speech.’”

* Cancel Culture

Wait, Now We Can’t Even DISCUSS the “N” Word??

Race, Free Speech, and the Purge of Campus Blasphemers

“That condescends to our students, all in the guise of protecting them. If you flatly prohibit a controversial term—even in academic discussions of it—you’re implying that some people aren’t resilient enough to hear it.”

* Journalism

A Win for Free Press

Philippine Court Dismisses Libel Case vs Journalist Ressa

“She was convicted in June in an earlier cyber libel case filed by Keng over the same article that Rappler cited in its own story in 2012, a ruling that was widely seen as a blow to media freedom.”

* Libel

CNN Has a Tiger by the Tail

CNN Can’t Dodge Alan Dershowitz Libel Suit

“Dershowitz alleges CNN provided an edited version of what he said and a misleading narrative about his views that damaged his reputation as a scholar. He’s seeking $300 million in damages.”

* Amazonannigans

Whoa, DUDE! Let’s go Work For Amazon, man!!

Pot Users Welcome: Amazon Won’t Test Job Seekers for Cannabis

“Amazon said in a blog post that it will still test workers for other drugs and conduct ‘impairment checks’ on the job.”

But Wait … You Might Get Fired!!



* Amazonannigans

Managers EXPECTED to Fire Certain Amount of Employees??

Amazon’s Controversial ‘Hire to Fire’ Practice Reveals a Brutal Truth About Management

“Amazon managers are hiring people they otherwise wouldn’t, or shouldn’t, just so they can later fire them to hit their goal.”

* Literary News

Fauci is 80 Years Old, and Can Only Come Up With an 80 Page Book??

Anthony Fauci’s New Book ‘Expect the Unexpected’ Is an Unexpected 80 Pages Long

“The book’s description says it is compiled from “hours” of interviews with Fauci and promises to ‘share the lessons that have shaped his life philosophy’”

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!