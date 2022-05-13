Author’s essay about her past plagiarism…was plagiarized – In The News – 05/13/2022

A Step in the Right Direction

US Navy Chief Takes Woke Books off the Reading List

“We must foster an organization that supports and empowers Sailors to have an independent quest for knowledge through reading and information sharing. What you know and how fast you learn is relevant in this era of strategic competition.”

If you murder someone, you probably shouldn’t write a book about it.

‘How to Murder Your Husband’ Novelist Accidentally Confessed to Killing Real-Life chef Husband: Prosecutor

“She allegedly committed the murder because of impending financial issues, and needed the $1.5 million in insurance, according to authorities.”

…Nor should you ‘rap’ about crimes you’ve committed.

Can Young Thug’s Lyrics be used Against him? Prosecutors say Yes in RICO Case Against Rapper

“It does not matter what your notoriety is, what your fame is,” … “If you come to Fulton County, Georgia, and you commit crimes — and certainly if those crimes are in furtherance of a street gang — you are going to become a target.”

Yes, even sermons can be copyrighted.

Texas Pastor sues Kanye West for Sampling part of his Sermon on Recent Album

“The lawsuit contends that West has demonstrated a pattern of ‘willfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent or permission.'”

Can you see how dangerous this all is?

Rhode Island Parents Enraged at School Board for Removing Honors Classes in ‘Equity Obsession’

“It [took away] any kind of individuality … or … personalized education plan for kids. It’s ‘you’re just going to be some homogenized like education factory where they raise everybody’s the same.'”

Our Verdict: Some people simply have no business being writers.

Author’s Plagiarism Essay Pulled After More Plagiarism Found

“‘I tell myself I’m just borrowing and changing the language. I tell myself I will rewrite these parts later during the editorial phase. I will make this story mine again,’ she wrote.”

HEY! Kind of like the US mainstream media.

‘Paying for Our Own Demise’ Government Pays Major Newspaper to Publish ‘Pro-EU Propaganda’ Puff Piece

“Ireland’s media outlets as a whole seem to be used to being paid to publish political propaganda for various organizations, both national and international,”

See? It CAN be done without taxpayer bailouts!

Ohio Writer paid off $48K in Student Loans in 14 Months: It was ‘an Adventure’

“To make as much money as possible to get rid of the debt, Page held down a bunch of jobs: She did freelance writing, took temporary jobs at front desks, taught courses at three separate colleges AND graded math tests in her spare time.”

Maybe the Disney corporation should have kept its head down, and not entered politics.

Josh Hawley Targets Disney With Copyright Legislation

“Thanks to special copyright protections from Congress, woke corporations like Disney have earned billions while increasingly pandering to woke activists. It’s time to take away Disney’s special privileges and open up a new era of creativity and innovation.”

Why isn’t the DOJ going this far over the Supreme Court leak? Answer: Political Corruption.

US secretly Issued Subpoena to Access Guardian Reporter’s Phone Records

“Katharine Viner, the Guardian’s editor-in-chief, decried the action as ‘an egregious example of infringement on press freedom and public interest journalism by the US Department of Justice.'”

Pretty much what we’d expect out of Hollywood.

Golden Globes Member Alleges he was Victim of Racism, Abuse at Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.

“Further, Asi alleges that he was subjected to several offensive comments from HFPA members, including being referred to as a ‘terrorist.’”

