If you criticize Ebay, you might receive live cockroaches in the mail! – In the News – 06/25/2020

This allegations in this article are mind-blowing!!!

‘Crush This Lady.’ Inside eBay’s Bizarre Campaign Against a Blog Critic.

“Security employees allegedly orchestrated deliveries of live cockroaches, pornographic videos and a mask of a bloody pig’s head…”

Anti-terrorism software being used for ALL the wrong reasons

Spyware found on journalist’s phone days after maker’s anti-abuse pledge

“NSO says it markets its tools to governments for fighting terrorism and crime. Israel classifies Pegasus as a weapon and must approve any exports of the technology. The software can surreptitiously gain access to a phone’s camera, microphone, text messages, emails and location information.”

Oooooh! A LEPRECHAUN!! That must have burned pretty bad!!!

Man ends up in court for calling ex’s Irish boyfriend a ‘leprechaun’

“The fiscal depute added that within the email the accused referred to the man as a ‘leprechaun’.”

Nothing Amazon does surprises me anymore…

Amazon Censors ‘Killing Free Speech’ Documentary About Censorship

“Amazon has removed the first part of Killing Free Speech, a documentary about the threats to freedom of expression posed by Antifa and its allies in the media and Democrat parties.”

In this day of “trial by media,” I like this idea.

AL.com to end publishing most mugshots in stories: Here’s why

“In November, a group of Alabama Media Group reporters and editors began discussing how to make our crime and justice coverage more meaningful for our digital readers.”

More contradictions in Bolton’s book.

Turkey says Bolton’s book ‘misleading’ on Erdogan-Trump conversations

“Turkey said on Wednesday that a book by former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton had ‘misleading’ and ‘manipulative presentations; of the conversations between Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump.”

And now for some positive news!

App State writing students complete projects to aid local businesses

“One student, Christian Lynott, a junior, decided to focus on Boone’s Makoto’s Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar. She designed a social media plan to tell the restaurant’s story and keep the community updated on its staff and procedures during COVID-19-related closures, Akera said.”

His mom’s cow can write?!?!

Twitter dismissed from Rep. Devin Nunes’ defamation suit over parody accounts

“A Virginia judge has dismissed Twitter from a $250 million defamation suit filed by Republican California congressman Devin Nunes that targeted parody accounts claiming to be written by Nunes’ mother and a cow.”

Read More "In The News" Here.

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience