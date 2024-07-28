How a One-Man News Site Scooped EVERYONE ELSE During the Trump Assassination Attempt – In The News – 07/27/2024

He is the only full-time reporter at his own newspaper. Very cool!

How a one-man news site beat the national media on a Trump shooting scoop

“… by Monday afternoon, his follow-up reporting had culminated in a major scoop.”

But, do these news organizations own ALL rights to the content they are licensing to AI firms?

Who’s suing AI and who’s signing: Publisher deals vs lawsuits with generative AI companies

“OpenAI is reportedly offering news organisations between $1m and $5m per year to license their copyrighted content to train its models – although News Corp’s deal is reportedly worth more than $250m over five years.”

It certainly wasn’t nice but it shouldn’t be illegal.

Italian journalist told to pay PM Meloni 5,000 euros for Tweet mocking her height

“A Milan court has ordered a journalist to pay Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni damages of 5,000 euros ($5,465) for making fun of her in a social media post… The journalist, Giulia Cortese, was also given a suspended fine of 1,200 euros for a jibe on Twitter, now named X, in Oct. 2021 about Meloni’s height, that was defined as ‘body shaming’.”

Remember, just because someone is a public figure doesn’t mean they can’t sue.

Trump’s defamation lawsuit against ABC, George Stephanopoulos can move forward, judge rules

Stephanopoulos not only lied, but he also tried to shame a real rape victim he was interviewing. Watch the video.

It appears even the Pulitzer Board let politics cloud their judgment.

Judge Rejects Bid to Dismiss Trump Libel Suit Against Pulitzer Board

“In his ruling, Judge Pegg turned down the board’s arguments. Citing legal precedent that a statement may be defamatory if a speaker provides inadequate factual context, Judge Pegg said the board’s 2022 statement provided too little information for people who read it to evaluate whether the prize should stand and whether the underlying reporting held up in retrospect.”

I do NOT see how this is libel. It’s clearly an opinion.

The Destiny’s Child Lyrics That Landed Them in Court for Libel

“But trouble would arise for the trio when two former bandmates, LeToya Tuckett and LaTavia Roberson, took offense to Destiny’s Child’s lyrics in the song’s first verse. ‘Now that you’re out of my life, I’m so much better,’ Beyoncé begins as Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams sing back-up. ‘You thought I’d be stressed without you, but I’m chillin’, you thought I wouldn’t sell without you, sold nine million.'”

I bet they don’t let her take those “luxury gifts” to prison!

Washington Post’s Max Boot under fire after wife accused of being unregistered agent for South Korea

“The Justice Department charged Boot’s wife, Sue Mi Terry, a former CIA analyst and senior official at the National Security Council, last week with acting as a secret agent for South Korea’s intelligence service in exchange for luxury gifts.”

I agree with her.

‘Family Ties’ star Justine Bateman says Hollywood’s use of new tech is ‘motivated by greed’

“The ‘80s sitcom star views generative AI as ‘theft’ and creatively unfulfilling for audiences and creatives…”

Contrary to my warning article this week, these are real interviewers who don’t charge guests money! They don’t need to!

A Few Blockbuster Podcasts Are Making All the Money

“The top shows are adding video, merchandise and live tours and signing megadeals with Spotify, Sirius and Amazon.”

Basketball teams getting sued (likely class-action) for playing copyrighted music during games.

Publisher Lawsuits Against 14 NBA Teams Likely to Get Consolidated

“The lawsuits levied against NBA teams by several music publishers allege the teams are using their music without permission.”

