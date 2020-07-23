Hearst Publishing Boss Called “Lewd”; Victoria Strauss Exposes Another Scammer: ong Kong’s New Censorship; AND MORE – In the News – 07/23/2020

INTERESTING: Being sued for defamation can later affect any criminal cases you might be involved in.

Judge to rule on unsealing records in defamation case against Ghislaine Maxwell

“Attorneys for Maxwell had asked the judge — prior to Maxwell’s arrest — to keep the records under seal, arguing that public interest in the documents is outweighed by privacy considerations and the potential impact a release of the documents could have on the criminal investigation targeting alleged accomplices of Epstein.”

Could this happen in the USA?

Editing history: Hong Kong publishers self-censor under new security law

“Hong Kong authorities say freedom of speech remains intact, but in the past two weeks public libraries have taken some books off the shelves, shops have removed protest-related decorations and the slogan “Liberate Hong Kong! Revolution of our times” has been declared illegal.”

Isn’t it strange how it’s always the ones who claim to “support” women??

Hearst employees say magazine boss led toxic culture

“…the Hearst Magazines leader, Troy Young, has drawn complaints from people who said he had made lewd, sexist remarks at work.”

Victoria Strauss knocks it out of the park again!

THE IMPERSONATION GAME REDUX

“The fraudster in question turned out to be yet another of the Philippines-based publishing and marketing scams that I’ve been writing about so much over the past couple of years (see the sidebar for a full list of the nearly 100 I’ve discovered so far).”

His description sounds about right.

Small business owners call on Congress to grill Amazon’s Bezos

“In his statement, he compared Amazon to a mall landlord who invites in stores, and then spies on those stores and sets up rival shops right next door that sell the exact same products, but cheaper.”

This guy is a MORON!

Wife of Quicken Loans exec files defamation lawsuit over rival’s vulgar video

“The wife of a Quicken Loans executive is suing her husband’s rival over vulgar comments made about her in a video that was sent to others in the mortgage industry.”

What can happen when a blogger uses a photo without permission…

Beware of the “Copyright Infringement Troll”​!

“For the article I used, and attributed to the author, a generic photo of the Carnegie Deli that was no different from one I could have taken had I ventured to its location at 854 7th Avenue. A couple of years later, and out of the blue, I received a Summons and Complaint notifying me I was being sued for copyright infringement.”

Update on Johnny Depp’s libel case.

Amber Heard: I endured ‘punching, slapping, kicking’ during relationship with Johnny Depp

“’When I felt my life was threatened, I tried to defend myself and that started to happen years into the relationship, years into the violence,’ she added.”

