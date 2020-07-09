Freelance Jobs on the Rise!; Another Big Ebook Pirate Operation Gets Sued; Amazon Caught Selling to Blacklisted Firms… and MUCH MORE – In the News – 07/09/20

Hey Freelancers – You’re on the right track!

The pandemic has boosted freelance work — and hiring for these jobs is booming

“Freelance job openings increased over 25% during the April to June quarter of 2020 — compared to the first three months of the year.”

Battle Continues Between B&N and Former CEO

Oral Arguments Set in B&N’s Bid to Knock Out Former CEO’s Defamation Claim

“Attorneys for Parneros argue that the former CEO’s surprise 2018 dismissal was engineered on false pretenses by an angry Len Riggio, and that a vaguely-worded B&N press release announcing the firing implied sexual misconduct.”

More Pirated E-books

Authors Guild, Amazon, PRH File Suit Against E-book Pirate Site

“Over the last several years, we have worked through various channels to curtail the proliferation of e-book piracy sites, but KISS Library has been a challenge since it is a particularly egregious criminal enterprise.”

Africa’s Largest Publisher Takes a Hit

Africa’s top publisher to close South African publications, cut jobs

“South Africa has managed to buck the trend for a while given its high data costs, which made good quality news sites difficult to access while newspapers remained relatively cost-effective. It really isn’t looking good.”

Something in This Newspaper Sure Must be Threatening to Somebody!

Epoch Times Papers Target of Theft Once Again in Canada, Publisher Says

“The Epoch Times has experienced theft and vandalism targeting its operations since its founding. The independent news organization often reports on China and the human rights violations of the Beijing regime.”

More Death Threats for Simply Publishing an Opinion.

Children’s Author Gillian Philip Fired By Publisher After Tweeting Support For J.K. Rowling

“After Philip changed her Twitter profile to show her support from Rowling, the Daily Mail reports she ‘received sexualised abuse and deaths threats from the trans lobby.'”

Oh, Boy…

Disgraced Historian David Starkey is Dropped by Publisher Over Racist Slavery Comments

You’re not going to believe some of the stuff this guy said…

Real Problems With Fake Merchandise on Amazon

Amazon will start listing names and addresses of Marketplace sellers to combat counterfeiting

“Amazon said it spent $500 million last year to fight fraud, abuse, and counterfeit products, and that it took down 2.5 million potential bad actor accounts shut down 6 billion suspicious listings.”

Well, What does Amazon Care – as Long as They are Making Money?

Amazon Settles Allegations of U.S. Sanctions Violations

“In several hundred instances, Amazon’s system allegedly failed to flag the correctly spelled names and addresses of people and entities on the U.S. blacklist, according to the agreement.”

Read More "In The News" Here.

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience