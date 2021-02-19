Facebook Censors “Toxic Femininity” Book While Twitter Refuses to Remove Videos of Child Sex Abuse, and MORE…In The News 02/19/2021

Facebook Censorship Continues Like a Crazy Train

Facebook Censors Female Professor’s Book Critiquing ‘Toxic Femininity’

“’I think we will continue to see more of this and a real pattern will emerge,’ she said, adding that many people have reached out to her in support and have even been moved to purchase her book based in the censorship.”

Twitter Censored Politicians but Allow Child Sex Abuse Video to Remain Online

Twitter Rejected Child’s Pleas to Take Down Sex Abuse Videos, Profited Off Content: Lawyer

“Haba’s lawsuit contends that Twitter permits “numerous profiles, posts, comments, and other content either advertising, soliciting, or depicting” child sexual abuse.”

That’s Funny – I Thought Jeff Bezos SUPPORTED Mail-In Voting!

Federal Government Slaps Down Amazon’s Attempt to Delay Mail-in Union Vote

“Amazon’s challenge to that order ‘raise[d] no substantial issues warranting review…'”

“I tell you, if these were silent, the very stones would cry out.”

Wycliffe Associates Produces Record High Number of Bible Translations in 2020 despite Pandemic

“’COVID lockdowns kept Bible translators home,’ Neu said, ‘but our online Bible translation system enabled many to continue their work together.’”

Another Problem with Academic Publishing – Predatory CENSORSHIP

Psychotherapist Banned from Studying Trans-Regret Appeals to European Human Rights Court

“Too much is at stake for academic freedom and for hundreds, if not thousands, of young people who are saying that they are being harmed and often silenced by a rigid view that has become a kind of transgender ideology and permits no discussion.”

Are Some NYT Staffers DEFENDING the use of the “N” Word??

NY Times Staffers Reportedly Clash in Private Facebook Group Following Ousting of Veteran Reporter

“One camp argues that his dismissal was justified and another asserts it set a troubling precedent…”

Cuba to Start Allowing Self-Employment – But Not for Journalists

Cuba’s Self-Employment Expansion Leaves key Sectors Out — Including Independent Journalism

“Small and medium-sized companies would not only solve most of the legal and tax difficulties that the private sector currently faces in Cuba, but they are essential for the recovery and progress of the Cuban economy…”

Read more here:

