Elderly Author Regains Legacy from Ex-Manager; Imposter White House Reporter is a Gamer; and more! …In the News 04/15/21

The RWDSU alleges Amazon broke the law with some of its anti-union activities

Amazon warehouse workers vote not to unionize in Bessemer, Alabama

“As of Friday morning, 1,798 employees voted against unionizing, compared to 738 in favor.”

A “Lego” gamer tricked reporters!

Imposter White House reporter infiltrates Jen Psaki press briefings

“I love journalism, and I think the press corps is doing a pretty bad job at the moment, so I decided I would ensure some transparency and ask some questions me and some friends wanted the answer to,” Montagu told the outlet.

Some journalists there joke about their aging readership: “The No. 1 reason we lose subscribers is they die.”

Inside the Fight for the Future of The Wall Street Journal

“…a special innovation team and a group of nearly 300 newsroom employees are pushing for drastic changes at the paper.”

We can’t learn from history if we erase it!

The American Library Association says books with antiracist messages climbed the list of most-challenged or banned titles in 2020

“Books for children and young adults made the 2020 ALA list.”

I agree that tech-savvy imprisoned thieves with access to computers should NOT have books on coding.

12 Books That Incarcerated People In The US Have Been Banned From Reading

“From tarot card guides to coloring books to a Frozen novel based on the Disney franchise, the books banned in US prisons are often seemingly harmless…”

The Nazis banned books, too!

‘Cancel culture’ threatens return of 1933 book-bans

“We have a choice to accept, reject or simply ignore. We don’t need a censor czar or gestapo to police what we read.”

Just because someone’s story is similar to yours does not mean they stole it from you.

Plagiarism Lawsuit Over ‘Shape of Water’ Dismissed, Guillermo del Toro Deemed the Creator

“A copyright lawsuit over Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar winner ‘The Shape of Water’ was recently dismissed. The suit was originally filed by the family of Pulitzer Prize-winning author Paul Zindel over claims that del Toro stole from Zindel’s play, ‘Let Me Hear You Whisper.’”

His former manager should be in prison!

Fantasy Author & Screenwriter Peter S. Beagle Prevails After Multi-Year Legal Battles Against Elder Abuse and to Regain Control of His Literary Legacy

“Older people, and often older writers, can be easy targets, particularly individuals whose age might make them more susceptible to claims that they’re in cognitive decline. These types of insidious suggestions and claims – notions that someone has dementia or looks like ‘they’re losing it” — serve to reinforce typical fears, creating and heightening self-doubt even when it is not warranted. The result can be terrifying for any vulnerable older person.'”

MORE IN THE NEWS!

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html