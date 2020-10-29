URGENT ALERT: Yes, Dog Ear Publishing’s Owner is THIS DUMB!! – …In the News 10/29/2020

URGENT WARNING ABOUT BOOKPLATE PRESS! Dog Ear Publishing’s owner started a new company! He can’t respond to his victims, or answer the phone, or send authors their old files…but he had time to START A NEW BUSINESS?!?! And, he’s so stupid that he actually included the name “Dog Ear Publishing” when registering his new domain for BookPlatePress.com!

Here’s the good news. It looks like Bookplate Press is already OUT OF BUSINESS. Maybe its owner realized how angry law enforcement can get when someone steals from people, gets shut down, and starts the same type of business all over again. SHAME ON THEM!!!

Watchdog Advisory: Bookplate Press

“The Watchdog Desk has credible information about multiple law enforcement agencies investigating the conduct of the company, its owner, Raymond C. Robinson, and his son, Christopher Robinson. Rather than reimburse authors the royalties they are owed, or to release materials and rights held by Dog Ear, Mr. Robinson has chosen to resume his activities under a new identity, Bookplate Press…”

ATTN: DOG EAR PUBLISHING VICTIMS – There’s a Facebook group just for you!!

IF YOU HAVEN’T YET FILED A COMPLAINT ABOUT DOG EAR PUBLISHING WITH THE INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL, you can do so RIGHT HERE.

Yes, book sales are WAY UP across the board!

Harry Potter publisher says Covid is weaving magic over book sales

“The Harry Potter publisher, Bloomsbury, has reported its most profitable first half in more than a decade, after a nation tiring of box sets fueled a lockdown boom in book sales.”

She can’t allocate her wealth from elsewhere to save her own store???

Oregon Democrat Wyden’s wealthy wife pleads for help for her struggling NYC bookstore

“Nancy Bass Wyden, wife of U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said loans and cash revenue allowed the bookstore to weather the last eight months but ‘we are now at a turning point where our business is unsustainable.’”

BookWhip Marketing, LLC? Hmmmm….

An author shares her story and correspondence with this firm.

“Recently, I was pitched by a company that makes really bad pitch videos supposedly headed towards Netflix. Here is our exchange…”

Victoria Strauss has our backs once again!!

BAD CONTRACT ALERT: EMP ENTERTAINMENT AND A&D ENTERTAINMENT

“However, I’ve seen numerous examples of each contract…and they are not author-friendly, to put it mildly. Nor are they truly non-exclusive…”

And again!

BAD CONTEST TERMS: T.A. BARRON’S ONCE UPON A VILLAIN FLASH FICTION CONTEST

“While this grant of rights is non-exclusive (you aren’t barred from publishing the story elsewhere), it is also inappropriately sweeping. The contest sponsor (identified in the rules as Thomas A. Barron, LLC) has the right to do anything and everything with your entry, including publishing it and licensing it to others–royalty-free…”

OUCH!

Consumer review of Write Your Best Book / Christina Kaye

“This is a purely factual testimony, further corroborated by the evidence provided that gives the full picture…”

Please support your local indie bookstore!

Independent Bookstores Are Struggling. Here Are 13 Stylish Ways To Support Them.

“In the time it takes you to read this sentence, Jeff Bezos got even richer. Not to get all ‘You’ve Got Mail’ on you, but Amazon is killing independent bookstores. Need proof? Look no further than…”

From daily to weekly…and then what? 🙁

Salt Lake Tribune to stop printing daily after 149 years

“The new publication will be delivered by mail. Nearly 160 press operators, carriers and other employees will lose their jobs.”

The same goes for ebooks!

Lawsuit Reminds Us We Don’t Own Content Purchased on Amazon Prime Video

“The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly increased the popularity of digital content, but it’s also highlighting the fact we don’t own any of this content, even if we choose to purchase it for repeat viewing. That’s just been made clear in a lawsuit filed against Amazon and its Prime Video service…”

