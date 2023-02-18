Copy of the Bestselling Book in History Expected to Fetch $30M-$50M at Auction – In The News – 02/17/23

Still the best selling book in the history of the world!

Oldest complete Hebrew Bible expected to break auction records

“For thousands of years, the faithful have closely studied, analysed, meditated on and delved into the holy scriptures – it is the first book of the people of the Book – to acquire wisdom and attain spiritual enlightenment.”

Do you want YOUR kids reading this book? It appears to promote kids sending sexual images of themselves to their friends. If nudity is involved, a child can be charged with distributing child p*rn, even if that child is the one in the photos. Don’t even get us started on the rest of the garbage in that book…

Alaska board members brawl over silencing dad exposing book on kinks and sexting: ‘I’m going to interrupt you’

A great place to research fantasies and kinks safely is on the internet,” the book said. “There’s tons of people and communities out there who share your interests and have all kinds of advice.”

The dad read from the portion of the book which provided tips to kids on sending naked pictures to their peers.

“This is a book for kids!” the dad said.

“So before you start sending your naughty masterpieces around the world, take some time to get friendly with photo editing, software and apps,” the book stated.

AND

“The book, which is co-authored by her husband, reportedly instructs children to use editing software and apps to hide their ‘recognizable features’ so they can text sexual photos of themselves to friends.” – meaww.com

Cybersecurity Incident Forces Online Systems Down

Cash only: Indigo, Chapters and Coles hit by ‘cybersecurity incident’

“We are working with third-party experts to restore our systems and to understand if customer data has been accessed,” the company said.

Funniest Headline of the Week!

Hard times for Putin as Viagra supply to Russia goes soft

Romney Memoirs

Scoop: Mitt Romney reveals hundreds of emails to book author

“For nearly two years, Romney secretly met with Coppins, a staff writer for The Atlantic and fellow member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — the Mormons.”

We can’t stop watching this trial!

The Corrupt World Behind the Murdaugh Murders

“Years ago, I wrote a novel in which the protagonist sets up a similar suicide-disguised-as-murder scheme for an insurance payout. I’d worried at the time that this turn was a stretch, and it had nagged at me ever since. But here was real-life vindication of my plotting…”

No, you can’t libel people online without consequences, even if they’re celebrities.

JK Rowling critic forced to publicly apologize for calling her a Nazi after lawsuit threat

“One Twitter user named JJ Welles posted a now-deleted tweet that said Rowling was ‘a nazi or at least has views that align with them.'”

