“Chocolate Factory” Author was Anti-Semitic; Facebook May Get Split Up; and MORE …In The News – 12/10/2020

This is What Happens When Readers and Viewers No Longer Trust “The News.”

US media layoffs on track for record high in 2020

“Several major media conglomerates, including ViacomCBS, Comcast, Disney and AT&T, have announced cuts throughout the year.”

Expect Changes!

FCC Chief Who Ended Net Neutrality Says He’ll Quit Jan. 20

“Pai pressed to assign more airwaves for high-speed mobile broadband.”

Singing Icon Sells Rights to Her Music.

Stevie Nicks in $100M publishing rights deal with Primary Wave Music

“The purchase also gives Primary Wave the rights to Nicks’ name and likeness, and the singer will be allowed to sign new songwriters to a joint venture.”

“Chocolate Factory” Author was Anti-Semitic

Roald Dahl’s Family Apologizes for his Anti-Semitic Remarks 30 Years After his Death

“We hope that, just as he did at his best, at his absolute worst, Roald Dahl can help remind us of the lasting impact of words.”

I’d Like My WhatsApp to be FaceBook-Free!

The FTC is Suing Facebook to Unwind Its Acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp

“For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition,”

It’s Unfortunate Money and Legalities Have Such a Tarnishing Effect on Art

Dispute Erupts Over Translation Rights to New Nobel Laureate

“’We want some kind of justice for 14 years of loyalty to an author who was almost completely unknown’ to Spanish-language readers until the Nobel.”

I never understood the appeal of paying thousands of dollars to showcase your wares…to your competitors!

Letter from the Editor: Farewell to BookExpo

“At one point, the size of booths became the subject of much debate, as the major houses engaged in an arms race to see who could build the biggest. The brief period culminated in the creation of what many termed ‘Randomland.'”

