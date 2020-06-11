Tweeting police are “good” costs journalist a job; Internet archive is digging an even deeper hole for themselves; and Much More …In The News – 06/11/2020

So, now Americans can’t even mention “good” cops?

ASU revokes job offer for incoming journalism dean after microaggression complaints, tweet calling some police ‘good’

“You are one of, if not, THE most racist human that I have ever encountered in a professional setting.”

Racial books seeing a surge in sales.

Race, Social Justice Titles Sparked Rise in Sales Last Week

“The increase was led by big sales jumps for a number of books tied to race and social justice movements sparked by the killing of George Floyd, as well as good performances by several new books.”

Interviews with bookstore workers in the new COVID culture.

What It’s Like to Be a Frontline Bookseller During a Pandemic

“We were supposed to reopen on March 28, and on the 26th the owners came to me with the decision that we were going to have to lay everyone off except me and the bookstore receivers. We would do online orders and curbside delivery.”

When they came for me, there was no one left to speak.

Sen. McConnell condemns First Amendment ‘double standard’ for churches

“A month ago, small protest demonstrations were condemned as ‘reckless and selfish,’ he said. ‘Now, massive rallies that fill entire cities are not just praised, but, in fact, are called ‘especially brave’ because of the exact same health risks that brought condemnation when the cause was different.”

FLAGRANT disregard for copyrights!

Activists rally to save Internet Archive as lawsuit threatens site

“The Internet Archive removed waitlists for books in its ‘National Emergency Library’ so that multiple readers could simultaneously download the same digital copy.”

Well, THAT was dumb!

Philadelphia newspaper editor resigns after ‘Buildings Matter, Too’ headline

“The Philadelphia Inquirer’s top editor is resigning after a staff uproar over a ‘Buildings Matter, Too’ headline that ran on an article lamenting damage to businesses amid turbulent protests over the death of George Floyd in police custody, according to reports.”

Curious how (or if) this will affect her future book sales.

J.K. Rowling slammed for defending concept of biological sex: ‘It isn’t hate to speak the truth’

“‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling faced another backlash Saturday after issuing a cheeky tweet on sex and gender that opened up a new chapter in her ongoing feud with LGBT advocates.”

Emailing your employer’s secrets to yourself from work is always a very bad idea…

A textbook lawsuit: Boston publisher sues California rival over allegedly purloined sales reps – and the secrets that they kept

“K-12 book publisher Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, headquartered on High Street downtown, is accusing a former sales exec who jumped to rival IXL of San Mateo, CA of taking ‘confidential HMH information and trade secrets’ with him – and with playing ‘Pied Piper’ to bring over three top salespeople.”

