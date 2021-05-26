Attorney General FINALLY Sues Amazon for This Practice; Random House Cancels Author’s Book; and More – In The News – 05/26/2021

*Amazonannigans

This is BIG!! Did you know publishers aren’t allowed to discount their own books on their own websites…but Amazon IS?!

DC attorney general sues Amazon on antitrust grounds, alleges it illegally raises prices

“Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine announced Tuesday he’s suing Amazon on antitrust grounds, claiming the company’s practices have unfairly raised prices for consumers…”

* Journalism

A Look Inside the Media Swamp

Secret Sharers: The Hidden Ties Between Private Spies and Journalists

“While I was examining the private intelligence business, it became clear that I needed to look at another profession, the one where my career had been spent — journalism. Reporters and private investigators long have had a symbiotic relationship that is hidden from the public.”

This firm has a history of “slashing newsroom jobs.”

America’s rich people could have saved local journalism — and perhaps democracy. They refused.

“A newspaper is both a watchdog and a binding agent. The weaker the media, the more inequitable a city is allowed to be. Rich Chicagoans sent a signal that they do not care.”

Pro-Communism Advertorials!

Chinese state-run media paid U.S. newspapers millions for advertising campaign: Report

“This isn’t the first time American news publications accepted money from organizations backed by the Communist China Party. Major newspapers like the New York Times and the Washington Post ended their relationship with China Daily after critics complained they were publishing Chinese-state propaganda.”

* Free Speech

Think it Can’t Happen HERE?

Venezuela Seizes Offices of Independent Newspaper

“Human-rights and press-advocacy groups called the ruling the latest action meant to quash critical media in a country where dissidents have faced jail and intimidation and have been forced to flee.”

* Cancel Culture

What is YOUR Opinion About This?

Acclaimed British author Richard Cohen’s new book on historians is cancelled in the US amid backlash at him for ‘not including enough black academics’

“Academics such such as Frederick Douglass and Booker T Washington are said to have been covered in the additional work. But US publisher Random House has still decided to drop the book…”

* Publishing Industry

Failure Pays, it Would Seem

Cuomo’s Pandemic Book Deal Earns Him $5.1 Million Over 3 Years, Taxes Show

“The governor has repeatedly dodged questions at his coronavirus briefings in recent months in relation to his book deal, specifically the funds he was set to receive, in addition to other accusations of wrongdoing.”

* Academia

A Win for American History – Well, Almost

1619 Project founder Nikole Hannah-Jones loses UNC tenure offer amid backlash over her ‘un-factual and biased’ work

“The backlash over Hannah-Jones’ hiring proved fierce enough to cause UNC to dramatically reduce its offer to a mere five-year contract – with the possibility of tenure after that but no guarantee.”

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!