Amazon Pays Employees to Leave; White House Aide: “I Will DESTROY You”; Congressional Attacks on Free Speech – In The News – 02/26/2021

Are Your Ready to Navigate Facebook’s New Terrain?

What the 2021 Facebook Changes Mean for Authors

“When I log into Facebook, I see a few posts from friends, a bunch of ads from pages, and posts from groups…”

“The Offer”

Amazon Is Paying Employees to Quit Right Before Critical Union Vote

“If they quit the vote won’t count. To me it’s just to prevent the people from getting the union in. They need to thin out some people…”

Should Intent be Considered?

Read the Column the New York Times Didn’t Want You to See

“We do not tolerate racist language regardless of intent…”

“Derogatory and Misogynistic Comments” Toward Female Reporter

“I WILL DESTROY YOU”: Biden Aide Threatened a Politico Reporter Pursuing a Story on His Relationship.

“’I will destroy you,’ Ducklo told her, according to the sources, adding that he would ruin her reputation if she published it.”

Amazon’s Pre-emptive Legal Strike

Amazon sues New York attorney general to preempt COVID-19 lawsuit

“The Seattle-based retailer had drawn scrutiny 10 months ago when workers protested conditions at a Staten Island warehouse.”

Google’s Continuing News Woes

Google’s $76 Million Deal with French Publishers Leaves Many Outlets Infuriated

“The accord follows France’s implementation of the first copyright rule enacted under a recent European Union law that creates ‘neighbouring rights,’ requiring large tech platforms to open talks with publishers seeking remuneration for use of news content.”

All the King’s Men…

Another top Amazon Executive to Leave Company

“Before he left on sabbatical, Blackburn — or ‘jblack,’ as he’s known around the company — was mooted as a possible Bezos successor…”

More Attacks on YOUR Freedom of Speech and Thought

Lawmakers to Cable Providers: Why Are You Letting News Channels Say These Things?

“Make no mistake: The letter to television providers was an act of intimidation.”

