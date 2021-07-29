Amazon/Ebay Responsible for Shoplifting Mobs??; NYT Best Seller – 500,000 Copies in 1st Week; Russian Oligarch Sues Reuters Journalist : In the News – 07/29/2021

* Amazonannigans

Although We Don’t See How Online Platforms Could be held Responsible, This is an Interesting Story

Retail association: Amazon, Facebook, eBay partly to blame for shoplifting crime wave

“She explained that criminals are able to ‘hide behind their computer screen name with essential anonymity,’ creating a ‘very low-risk, high-reward crime for them.'”

* Journalism/Censorship

How CAN you “Look Good” When Lifting hundreds of Pounds and Trying to Avoid a Hernia at the SAME TIME?

China Accuses Western Media of Intentionally Making Its Olympians Look Ugly

“Mainstream Western media organizations like CNN and Reuters have been caught unfairly targeting China during their Tokyo 2020 Olympics coverage, prompting condemnation from Chinese netizens and embassies,”

* Publishing (Scientific)

So, Instead of Fixing the Predatory Publishing Practices in Their Industry, They Focus on THIS:

Scientific Publishing Organizations and National Laboratories Partner on Transgender-Inclusive Name-Change Process for Published Papers

“Previously, individual researchers shouldered the burden, administratively and emotionally, of initiating name-change requests with each publisher of their past papers.”

* Publishing

Almost a Half-Million Copies in the FIRST WEEK!

New York Times No. 1: Mark Levin’s ‘American Marxism’ Sells 400,000 in First Week

“If you love individualism and freedom, if you love opportunity, capitalism, if you love this nation, and you appreciate everything that’s come before, the shoulders that we stand on, then it’s time to step up, it’s here and it’s now, and they are devouring this society.”

* Libel

Wow. We Can’t Even Bash Russian Oligarchs Without Getting Sued???

U.K. Court Hears Abramovich Libel Claim Over Putin Book

“Abramovich, in a statement released by his lawyers in March, said the book was having ‘a damaging effect, not only on my personal reputation but also in respect of the activities of Chelsea Football Club'”.

* Defamation / Free Speech

Here’s Globalism for You

Woman in Vietnam Ordered to Serve 5 days’ Jail in Singapore over Defamatory Posts

“I know that even though Do Minh Diep has returned to Vietnam, it is a relief that if she chooses to return to Singapore, she has to meet the punishment sentenced by the court.”

