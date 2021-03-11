Amazon Copies Products?; Social Media Employees Threatened with Jail; Teen Vogue Editor Under Fire; And MORE …In the News – 03/11/2021

“Amazonnanigans” (Short for “Amazon’s Shenanigans”)

Amazon Allegedly in the Counterfeit Business

Amazon Basics Knocks Off Peak Design’s Everyday Sling–and Even Gives It the Same Name

“…we were astonished when we found out Amazon had copied one of our bestselling bags. They call it the ‘Everyday Sling,’ which, funny enough, is exactly what we call our product.”

Censorship/Cancel Culture

Censoring “Stereotypes” is Becoming Very Stereotypical

Disney Plus pulls ‘Peter Pan,’ ‘Dumbo,’ ‘Aristocats’ from Children’s Profiles After Warning of Stereotypes, Negative Depictions

“Peter [Pan] and the Lost Boys engage in dancing, wearing headdresses and other exaggerated tropes.”

Censorship/Cancel Culture

Twitter Suspends up to 500 Accounts to Suppress Farmer Protests in India

India Threatens Jail for Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter Employees

“‘I politely remind the companies, whether it is Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or WhatsApp or anyone, they are free to work in India, do business, but they need to respect the Indian Constitution,’ Ravi Shankar, the justice and technology minister, told India’s parliament.”

Defamation / Law

Apologize First, Sue Later…

Dolce&Gabbana seeks over $600M damages from 2 US bloggers

“The fashion house is seeking damages totaling more than half a billion euros, Scafidi said.”

Censorship / Cancel Culture

In a Culture of “No Forgiveness” – Eventually, None Can Survive

Cancel Culture hits Teen Vogue: Editor Draws Backlash over Decade-Old Tweets She Already Apologized For

“McCammond, who happens to be a Black woman, for what it’s worth, previously apologized for and deleted these tweets in 2019. She posted them when she was 17-years-old. But it’s not enough. It’s never enough.”

Journalism News

Capitalism 101 – Buzzfeed Buys HuffPo – Then Slashes Jobs!

BuzzFeed Cuts 47 HuffPost Jobs After Acquisition

“The HuffPost union, a division of WGA East, said that the layoffs included 33 union employees, representing nearly 30% of the unit.”

Government Censorship

Soviet Style Secrecy on Border

Biden Admin Restricts Senior DHS Officials from Sharing Border Crisis Info with Reporters

“U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said in a recent interview on the Fox News Channel, ‘I can tell you this, those numbers of people that are being released, they’re purposely withholding that information.’”

