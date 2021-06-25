Amazon Blames Social Media?; KEEP Bezos in Space!; School Board Plays Copyright Card to Hide Curriculum from Parents; and MORE – In The News – 06/24/2021

* Amazonannigans

We’re only a $315 Billion Monopoly. We Can’t Control Fake Reviews!!

Amazon Passes the Buck: Blames Social Media for Rampant Fake Reviews

“Amazon says that the blame for the rise in popularity of these organizations lies with social media companies who fail to act when warned that fake reviews are being solicited on their platforms.”

Beam me up, Jeffy!

Tens Of Thousands Sign Petition To Stop Jeff Bezos From Returning To Earth

“Billionaires should not exist,” the description read. “On Earth, or in space, but should they decide the latter they should stay there.”

* Publishing News

How to Get Blacklisted by a Book Retailer!

How I Got an Airport Bookstore to Order ‘Breaking the News’

Daniel said he placed his second copy of Breaking the News in the “number one slot” of bestsellers at another airport bookstore, and found it gone days later when he returned to the store.

* Free Speech

It’s the Speech that People DON’T like that Needs to be Protected.

Justices Rule for Student in ‘Cursing Cheerleader’ Case

“Students can engage in all kinds of critical or dissenting commentary, whether about the Vietnam War or the student cheerleading team, without losing their free speech rights. And it doesn’t matter where they say it,”

* Publishing News

Sounds Like E-Readers are Having to Do More to Keep People’s Interest

Is it the End of the Road for Dedicated E-readers?

“This in fact makes for a significant development as this is the first time that one of the Big Three e-reader manufacturers has come up with an E Ink-based e-reader/ tablet device combo.”

* Journalism

65 Year-Old “National Review” Changing Leadership

Rich Lowry to Hand off National Review’s Print Magazine, Take on Editor-in-Chief Role

“The company, which is a subsidiary of the nonprofit National Review Institute (NRI), has raised more than $1 million over the last year in small-dollar donations from its readers — most of it over the last three months.”

* Freedom of Information

What Do They Have to Hide??

Pennsylvania School District Cites Copyright Concerns to Hide Teachers’ Racial Equity Training Curriculum

“In a statement to Fox News on Wednesday, PDE spokeswoman Erika Sanzi said that it’s ‘always a red flag when a school district refuses to allow the public to see instructional materials.'”

* Censorship / Cancel Culture

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like 1939 Germany.

The Books Are Already Burning

“Let that sink in: a book review by a respected physician was bullied out of existence in America.”

* Amazonannigans

The Amazon Driver Saga Continues

Report: Amazon Drivers Speak Out Against Working Conditions

“People are running through stop signs, running through yellow lights. Everybody I knew was buckling their seatbelt behind their backs because the time it took just to buckle your seatbelt, unbuckle your seatbelt every time was enough time to get you behind schedule…”

* Journalism

Iran? Disinformation?? Naaaawwww!!!!

US Takes Down Iran-Linked News Sites, Alleges Disinformation

“The Justice Department said 33 of the seized websites were used by the Iranian Islamic Radio and ‘Television Union, which was singled out by the U.S. government last October for what officials described as efforts to spread disinformation and sow discord among American voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election.'”

