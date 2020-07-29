BookLocker book to become a major film!; Amazon accused of censorship; Grammar is now racist?!; and much more! – …In the News for 07/29/20

Is any of this a surprise? NO!!!

Jeff Bezos’ Billions From Amazon’s Censorship, Monopoly, and Child Labor Is Not Honest Capitalism

“During the coronavirus epidemic, Amazon claimed it prioritized essential products on its various services. Unsurprisingly, the critical products Amazon prioritized happened to be Amazon’s own. Amazon products were advertised with faster delivery times while the quicker delivery times of third-party sellers were hidden.”

Pretty stupid move on his part.

CNN’s Stelter accused of breaching network’s confidentiality agreement with Sandmann: ‘May cost him his job’

“‘Brian Stelter is a liar. I know how to deal with liars,’ Sandmann’s attorney tweeted.”

BookLocker book being made into a movie by the director of Patriot Games!

Noyce To Tackle ALIVE DAY

“Now he is to work on Alive Day. If you don’t know the story, it’s taken from the book Six Days to Zeus: Alive Day. This is by a man called Samuel Hill who ran a military task force and this story is confirmed as true, and now a matter of historical military fact.”

As if things weren’t already ridiculous enough!!

Rutgers University Says Grammar Is Racist, Gets Called Out For Assuming Minorities Can’t Write Correctly

“The Free Beacon spoke with speech pathologist and libertarian activist Leonydus Johnson, who called the new approach to grammar ‘insulting, patronizing, and in itself, extremely racist.'”

Caught Photoshopping!

Georgia Senator Pulls Ad That Made Jewish Opponent’s Nose Bigger

“Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia has taken down a digital campaign ad featuring a manipulated picture of his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff, who is Jewish, with an enlarged nose.”

Great idea to save an indie bookstore!

Ken Sanders tries an online fundraiser to save his bookstore

One of Salt Lake City’s best known antique bookstores is soliciting donations in hopes of surviving a protracted dip in sales due to the pandemic.

Another one bites the dust

Oprah Magazine the latest women’s title to put regular print edition to bed

“You have a few months to say goodbye to O, the Oprah Magazine. Publisher Hearst has announced that this year’s December issue will be its last regular print edition.”

HA HA HA HA HA!

Internet Archive to Publishers: Drop ‘Needless’ Copyright Lawsuit and Work with Us

“During a 30-minute Zoom press conference on July 22, Internet Archive founder Brewster Kahle urged the four major publishers suing over the organization’s book scanning efforts to consider settling the dispute in the boardroom rather than the courtroom.”

Read More "In The News" Here.

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes:

Abbi Perrets' form letter that brings in $30,000-$45,000 annually

Sample phone query from Christine Greeley

The Six Golden Rules of Queries and Submissions...and How I Broke Them! by Bob Freiday

Your Rights As a "Freelancer"

and ANGELA HOY'S SECRET for finding ongoing freelance work from companies that have a stable of freelancers, yet never run ads for them!

33 Worst Mistakes Writers Make About Blind Characters





I admire any writer who wants to tackle a blind character. But so many writers take up this challenge and FAIL. They research blindness by reading other fiction books, by observing their blind colleagues and acquaintances, and by tying on a blindfold and pretending to be blind themselves.

I understand the challenges your characters face, their triumphs, their hopes and their fears, because I've lived them. I work with people who have varying degrees of blindness every day, so I've seen every challenge, every situation you could imagine.

Let me share my knowledge to improve your writing. You can create blind characters that readers will fall in love with.~Stephanie Green