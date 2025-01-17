In The News – 01/16/25

Wailing and teeth gnashing as Facebook ends “fact-checker” censorship.

CEO of left-leaning fact-checker says government at fault for censoring Hunter Biden laptop, not fact-checkers

“Zuckerberg spoke to podcast host Joe Rogan in an episode posted on Friday, where the CEO shared that members of the Biden administration regularly demanded they take down social media posts about side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

NOW the rats start complaining that their ship was sinking all along.

Former White House senior aide says Biden became like ‘a different person’ as he aged in office: Report

“‘As things started to become a grind and you lose that sense of getting big things done, it can give way to infighting and frustration,’ the same senior staffer told the BBC.”

Was there anything honest about th is woman’s campaign??

Stacey Abrams-founded groups slapped with historic fine for campaign finance violations

“The groups admitted to failing to disclose about $4.2 million in contributions and $3.2 million in expenditures that were used during Abram’s election efforts in 2018, according to the commission’s consent order. The groups were hit with a total of 16 violations, including failing to register as a political committee and failure to disclose millions of dollars in political contributions.”

CNN really stepped in it… again

Embarrassing internal CNN messages are revealed in court over Navy veteran’s defamation case

“Wolfe wrote: ‘Wow this dude is promising them legal status or refugee status’, to which he replied: ‘Yeah, he’s a s***’.”

Lawyer for CNN pulls a dirty trick.

CNN defamation trial: Judge imposes fine for personal jabs after chaos erupts in court

“‘This is wholly inappropriate,’ he continued. ‘And CNN should not be permitted to use this document. They should have provided it to us first.'”

The lengths CNN will go to trying to smear good people.

CNN defamation trial: Plaintiff accuses network of faking critical phone call for ‘theater’

“‘I was holding my phone like I was making a phone call after having made the phone call. What you’re getting at is very basic TV production,’ Marquardt said. ‘We will get shots that we want to edit into the piece.'”

I like this judge!!

CNN defamation trial: Judge forces CNN’s lead counsel to apologize to plaintiff on the spot in courtroom

“Mr. Young, I apologize for the statements I made about the Helios contract and what it represented. I said you lied during your deposition. Your deposition testimony was similar to what we saw in the Conway letter and for that I do apologize,’ Axelrod said.”

The disgusting part is that there were, in fact, objections.

Minnesota school district removes LGBTQ children’s book with nudity, despite objections

“School board members expressed mixed opinions on the superintendent’s decision, with some members wondering aloud if removing the book would take the district down a ‘slippery slope’ and set a “precedent” for removing other LGBTQ books from school libraries.”

Keep alert. These scammers are everywhere in the publishing industry.

Karma’s a Bitch: The Law Catches Up With PageTurner Press and Media

“On December 9, 2024, Sordilla was arrested in California, along with Innocentrix VP Bryan Navales Tarosa (who, like many individuals involved in these scams, started his career as a sales rep for Author Solutions). Sordilla and Tarosa are both residents of the Philippines, but were visiting the USA at the time.”

Don’t let the door hit you in the A**!!!

Star Washington Post Columnist Torches Bezos on Her Way Out the Door

“That included its refusal to publish a satirical cartoon showing Bezos bending at the knee for Donald Trump and its blocking of a planned Kamala Harris endorsement last fall.”

“Trump Trashing” apparently wasn’t profitable.

Washington Post’s daily digital reader base shrunk during Biden years by nearly 90%, internal data reveals

“The Wall Street Journal last week reported just how much damage this drop-off in readers has done to the paper’s bottom line. The paper has lost around $100 million in subscription and ad revenue in 2024.”

L.A. County Budget: NO to firefighters. YES to transgender special interests.

LA County cut fire budget while spending heavily on DEI, woke items: ‘Midnight Stroll Transgender Cafe’

“For example, the budget allocated $14,010 to the ‘Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles” this year, a group that seeks to ‘create musical experiences that strengthen our role as a leader among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) and performing arts organizations.'”

