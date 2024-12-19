Yes, you CAN get into big trouble for slandering/libeling a public figure!; and much more! – In The News – 12/19/24

Yes, you CAN get into trouble for slandering/libeling a public figure! ABC forced to pay a politician $15M.

George Stephanopoulos and ABC apologize to Trump, are forced to pay $15 million to settle defamation suit

Trump filed a defamation suit against Stephanopoulos after he asserted that Trump was found “liable for rape” in a civil case during a contentious interview with Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., last March.

More libel from the media.

Senator Laughlin Settles Lawsuit Over Wertz Editorial in Erie Reader

The lengthy lawsuit was for what Senator Laughlin saw as an unflattering and unfair editorial by Wertz ended with no retraction required and no apology.

Man spared $4500 library fine for overdue library book…and gets to keep the book!

Detroit-area library says Chicago man can keep overdue baseball book — 50 years later

Inside the book was a slip of paper indicating that it was due back at the Warren library on Dec. 4, 1974.

Citizen challenges school board on transgender book – gets applause from audience.

Speaker complaint on transgender book disrupts Murfreesboro school board meeting

“It’s imperative that we don’t put this content in front of children,” Amanchukwu said.

Great use for AI!!

Phone Scammers Get Owned By The Sweetest AI Ever Created

“Daisy is powered by AI that understands context, so she can respond convincingly to scammers’ scripts. She sounds human enough to keep their hopes up.”

NOT a great use for AI.

AI Can Provide Therapy But Can’t Replace Therapists So Far: Here’s Why

“The strength of LLMs lies in their ability to adapt to each user’s unique situation. At the same time, this flexibility introduces uncertainty in the outcomes.”

I’m suspicious this was NOT a suicide.

OpenAI whistleblower found dead in San Francisco apartment from apparent suicide

“Balaji resigned from OpenAI after working there for nearly four years when he learned the technology would bring more harm than good to society, he told the newspaper, noting that his main concern was the way the company allegedly used copyright data, stating that he believed its practices were damaging to the internet.”

This isn’t a surprise…

Scoop: Washington Post’s top editor prospects flee after hearing its business strategy

“The situation at the Washington Post is so dire that two candidates to run the paper — Cliff Levy of the New York Times and Meta’s Anne Kornblut, a former Post editor — both withdrew from consideration for the top newsroom job over the paper’s strategy, sources involved in the process say.”

Praise the Lord!

Jesus is the Gift

Join millions for a Christmas Revival!

