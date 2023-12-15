And, Now, the Evening News With…Some Robot – In The News – 12/15/2023

And now, the Evening News with … some robot.

Shock as news channel announces it’ll become first to use AI ANCHORS from next year: ‘Utterly terrifying’

“Mosam admitted that misuse of AI-generated news is inevitable, but Channel 1 aims to ‘get out in front of this and create a responsible use of the technology.'”

Who is to decide what we are allowed to say … or hear??

‘Internet of Trust’: Inside The United Nations Plan To Control Speech Online

“In particular, the U.N. agency aims to create an ‘Internet of Trust’ by targeting what it calls ‘misinformation,’ ‘disinformation,’ ‘hate speech,’ and ‘conspiracy theories.'”

Now, being the “right” race lets you get away with plagiarism?

Harvard only standing by Claudine Gay as too scared to ‘fire its first black president,’ claims professor she’s accused of plagiarizing

“’My message to Harvard is: You don’t get to redefine what is plagiarism. Most of us know what plagiarism is,’ she said.”

AND

Yet more evidence against the plagiarist Harvard president.

‘This is Definitely Plagiarism’: Harvard University President Claudine Gay Copied Entire Paragraphs From Others’ Academic Work and Claimed Them as Her Own

“In four papers published between 1993 and 2017, including her doctoral dissertation, Gay, a political scientist, paraphrased or quoted nearly 20 authors—including two of her colleagues in Harvard University’s department of government—without proper attribution…”

AND

With so many brilliant black academics in this country, why did Harvard pick this idiot?

“I Am Angry”: Black Scholar Who Says Harvard Prez Plagiarized Her Work Is Livid As 5th Example Emerges

“Rufo asked Swain what she thought would happen to a white person under these circumstances, to which she replied ‘A white male would probably already be gone.'”

This is a man with a true heart for God.

Luke Combs apologizes after fan ordered to pay him $250,000 in lawsuit over merch

“She was never supposed to be involved in anything like this. No fan should ever have to be involved in anything like this.”

This scandal is not only exposing the lies of a president, but the media as well.

Hunter Biden criminal case exposes journalists who ‘lie like hell’

“Hunter’s laptop, which was authenticated by the FBI long ago, contains an email warning to an associate, ‘Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u (sic) are face to face, I know u (sic) know that but they are paranoid.’ Indeed, they were. To avoid detection, they used code names for him, like ‘the Big Guy’ and ‘Celtic.'”

This is not surprising coming from the newspaper that covered up the Holocaust.

New York Times editor who lost job over Tom Cotton fiasco reveals ‘pathetic’ Zoom he endured with irate staff

“He said ‘the leadership of the New York Times is losing control of its principles’ in a piece headlined, ‘When The New York Times Lost Its Way.'”

AND

Here is the article by James Bennet

When the New York Times lost its way

“The Times had endured many cycles of Twitter outrage for one story or opinion piece or another. It was never fun; it felt like sticking your head in a metal bucket while people were banging it with hammers.”

The genius behind “A Christmas Story.”

Meet the American who scripted ‘A Christmas Story,’ Jean Shepherd, big-city shock jock and cultural contrarian

“The real-life dreamer from Hammond served in the U.S. Army in World War II, where he reportedly developed his disdain for authority, before embarking on a career in radio.”

When will these people just be happy with their royalty status and stay out of the papers??

Prince Harry is ordered to pay publisher of the Mail almost £50,000 after he lost latest stage of legal battle

“In his ruling last week, Mr Justice Nicklin said the newspaper had ‘a real prospect’ of demonstrating that a Press statement and a background briefing given to selected journalists on Harry’s behalf were misleading.”

More and more, it seems that “AI” simply regurgitates information that is already out there.

A financial news site uses AI to copy competitors — wholesale

“In each instance, Investing disclosed that its stories were written with the help of AI, with oversight from an editor. But unlike news aggregators, which link or credit other news sources, Investing did not note or credit anyone except its own AI.”

