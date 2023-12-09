Amazon Remains Silent on Its Own Engineer Being Held by Hamas – In The News – 12/08/2023

If you think Amazon isn’t choosing sides, you’re wrong.

Amazon under fire for ignoring plight of engineer held hostage by Hamas

“Alon dismissed Amazon’s claims that it was refusing to acknowledge Troufanov out of concern for his own safety, saying that she and other friends of Troufanov had spoken with former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, who said there would be no danger in the company publicly speaking out.”

Definitely a Netflix-worthy story.

Experimental doctor Paolo Macchiarini seduced journalist to mask deadly surgeries, new docuseries reveals

“Alexander and her coworkers were charmed by the doctor, and began joking that Macchiarini had ‘George Clooney’ vibes due to his looks and love of motorcycles. After renting one to film windswept b-roll of the surgeon, he took Alexander on a ride with extra time on the rental.”

Feds cracking down on Christians and the First Amendment. Will YOUR church be next?

FBI interviewed priest, church choir director ahead of anti-Catholic memo, House GOP finds

“That memo, which was leaked in January, identified ‘radical-traditionalist Catholic[s]’ as potential ‘racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists…'”



Bezos’s newspaper employees walk off the job.

Hundreds of disgruntled Washington Post staffers walk off job in massive labor protest

“They also object to the company’s recent offer of cost-saving buyouts to staffers, saying that the terms are stingy and that the ostensibly voluntary packages are being coerced by a threat of layoffs.”

I call this a great start!

UPenn donor withdraws $100M donation after president’s congressional testimony on antisemitism

“Penn’s ;permissive approach to hate speech calling for violence against Jews and laissez faire attitude toward harassment and discrimination against Jewish students would violate any policies of rules that prohibit harassment and discrimination based on religion…'”

These are the “leaders” of our country.

House Republican amazed after exchange reveals Biden DOJ official didn’t know about major First Amendment case

“‘The Assistant AG for Civil Rights at the DOJ has ZERO awareness of the Missouri v. Biden case, which is set to be heard by SCOTUS,’ Bishop wrote. ‘A US District Court called the Biden admin’s actions in the case ‘the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history.’ Wow.”

