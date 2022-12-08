English Teacher says Grammar is Racist; AND MORE! – In The News – 12-08-2022

Skills becoming more valuable than education.

Employers Rethink Need for College Degrees in Tight Labor Market

“While a college degree can provide specific workplace skills, workers can gain the skills needed for many jobs without a four-year degree.”

Weighing parody and humor on the scales of justice.

No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment

“The Supreme Court just accepted a case involving a tongue-in-cheek dog chew toy made to resemble a Jack Daniel’s whiskey bottle.”

National Security threat, or hero?

Major News Outlets Urge U.S. to Drop Its Charges Against Assange

“While the Obama administration and career law enforcement and national security officials disliked Mr. Assange, transparency advocates and antiwar activists treated him as an icon.”

Not surprising that journalists are not safe in a country that does not respect free speech.

Video shows Chinese officers arresting BBC reporter as China defends detention

“He was held for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist…”

She clearly should not be teaching English.

California English teacher teaches kids grammar is part of White supremacy: ‘Undermine that B.S.’

“According to Shaffer, expectations for students to use proper grammar and syntax is part of White supremacy culture that ‘runs deep.'”

Your tax dollars at work!

Kirk Cameron is denied story-hour slot by public libraries for his new faith-based kids book

“Many of the same libraries that won’t give Cameron a slot, however, are actively offering ‘drag queen’ story hours or similar programs for kids and young people”

Items I ordered on Amazon Prime on 11/28 arrived 10 days later, on 12/8.

Amazon sued for false advertising over Prime ‘same-day’ shipping guarantees

“The class action, which still must be certified by the presiding judge, accuses Amazon of breaking state consumer laws by using “same-day” and “two-day” shipping as a perk for those who sign up for Amazon Prime membership.”

Shame on Amazon. Again!

DC attorney general sues Amazon for allegedly misusing driver tips

“Amazon faces a new lawsuit from the attorney general of Washington, D.C. that alleges the e-commerce giant used customer tips meant for delivery drivers to reduce what it owed in driver wages. The lawsuit by Attorney General Karl Racine further claims that Amazon covered up the practice, which allegedly began in 2016.”

