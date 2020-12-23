Co-author sues celebrities; Manuscripts are being stolen; and much more! …In The News – 12/23/2020

Extremely entertaining!

MONTAGE: THE 20 MOST MORTIFYING MEDIA MOMENTS OF 2020

“If there’s a theme to this year’s edition, it’s the mainstreaming of gaslighting.”

And, more entertainment!

The best news media corrections of 2020

“Here’s some levity to close out a difficult year…”

It’s only a matter of time before the feds put the brakes on Amazon’s actions.

How Amazon Wins: By Steamrolling Rivals and Partners

“It’s also why the tech-and-retail giant is the target of rivals, regulators and politicians who say its tactics are unfair for a company its size, and potentially illegal.”

Don’t ghost your ghostwriter!

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Slam “Frivolous” Lawsuit Over Cocktails Book

“The documents state that Fancy AF Cocktails allegedly infringes on the initial book concept and that Ariana has failed to pay Alison the 45 percent of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s advance.”

What happens when you’re quick to generate hysteria

New York Times Admits Its Caliphate Podcast Fell for ISIS Hoaxer’s Bulls**t

“The newspaper says it didn’t properly scrutinize the claims of Shehroze Chaudhry, who has since been charged with making up his terrorism past.”

This is the paper owned by Jeff Bezos

Washington Post to add more than 150 jobs next year, bringing newsroom to record size

“Axios media reporter Sara Fischer said on Twitter that Post publisher Fred Ryan informed staff of the change in a memo, writing that the 150 new positions will be ‘the most in a single year’ that the storied publication has seen.”

News or Propaganda?

New York Times admits to major blunder – but these errors go uncorrected

“Here are a few recent examples that had far worse impacts than ‘Caliphate’ and none has been admitted or corrected.”

While we detest copyright infringement, we’re not sure why this was included in the Covid bill

Coronavirus relief bill will make illegal streaming a felony

“It will end commercial piracy by criminal organizations and will not apply to Internet users.”

BE CAREFUL when emailing your manuscript to someone!

Why on Earth Is Someone Stealing Unpublished Book Manuscripts?

“Mr. Hannaham was just one of countless targets in a mysterious international phishing scam that has been tricking writers, editors, agents and anyone in their orbit into sharing unpublished book manuscripts.”

Read More "In The News" Here.

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.