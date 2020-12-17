Hate Speech Laws or Government Power Laws?; Amazon to Start Selling to Libraries, and More! …In The News – 12/18/20

Sooner or Later, the Truth Always Emerges

Russia’s New Guerilla Media Are Going After Putin

“Up until recently, the private life of the Russian leader and his close relatives has been mostly a no-go zone for Russian media. Editors knew that entering it would have consequences.”

Publishing saw upheaval in 2020, but ‘books are resilient’

“Through it all, books managed to sell, keeping a steady pace at a time when film and theater, among other industries, faced dire questions about their future.”

“Hate Speech” Laws or Government Power Laws???

SPECIAL REPORT-Venezuela wields a powerful “hate” law to silence Maduro’s remaining foes

“It was an increasingly common maneuver: In a review of more than 40 recent hate-law arrests, Reuters found that in each case, authorities intervened against Venezuelans who had criticized Maduro, other ruling party officials or their allies.”

Amazon Flirting With Libraries Over Ebooks

Amazon Publishing in Talks to Offer E-books to Public Libraries

“An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that Amazon Publishing is ‘in active discussions’ with the Digital Public Library of America and that the company expects to begin ‘testing a number of different models’ in early 2021.”

And, don’t forget how many U.S. journalists were jailed covering riots this year.

Record number of journalists imprisoned in 2020 – report

“A record number of journalists were imprisoned during 2020, as governments cracked down on coverage of the coronavirus pandemic or tried to suppress reporting of civil unrest, the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said on Tuesday.”

Pretty dumb move in the publisher’s part!

Roses Are Red, Publishers Without Contracts Are Blue

“Manuel Borrás, the literary director of Pre-Textos, acknowledged in an interview with The New York Times that he had little ground for a lawsuit against the agent, Andrew Wylie, but said, ‘We want some kind of justice for 14 years of loyalty to an author who was almost completely unknown . . . there is also something called ethics.'”

