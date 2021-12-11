Library’s “brazen” Christmas display sparks outrage; Harper Collins cancels Chris Cuomo’s book; and MORE! – In the News – 12/09/2021

* Journalism

It’s getting to the point that reporters are safer in war zones…

San Francisco Chronicle Photographer Robbed at Gunpoint in West Oakland

“The robbery came on the heels of the death of a security guard, who was shot Nov. 24 in Oakland while protecting a KRON4 News reporter from an attempted armed robbery.”

* Citizen Journalism

New website monitors ACLU’s defense of career criminals and predators.

San Francisco Police LT. Blames ACLU for String of Smash-and-Grab Robberies: ‘Protecting the criminals’

“The website launched last month, and includes data on issues such as ‘weakening public safety,’ ‘undermining victims’ rights,’ ‘sexual offenders’ and ‘hate groups white supremacists.'”

* Libraries

So, who are the real antagonists?

Fairfax County library puts ‘Gender Queer’ and ‘Lawn Boy’ next to Bible in ‘holiday reading display’

“‘Lawn Boy,’ by Jonathan Evison, includes long sections of a boy reminiscing about explicit experiences he had at 10 years old. ‘Gender Queer: A Memoir,’ by Maia Kobabe, includes photos of sexual acts between a boy and a man.”

* Journalism

The political hack who got too big for his britches.

CNN terminates Chris Cuomo ‘effective immediately’

“Cuomo’s firing came after CNN suspended him last week, pending evaluation of his conduct following revelations from the New York attorney general’s investigation into his brother, ousted Democratic Gov.”

* Artist Compensation

Battle over streaming royalties.

Spotify removes some comedians’ work from streaming service

“The global rights’ administration company, founded in 2019, wants to collect royalties for underlying composition copyrights of spoken-word media—essentially, the comedians’ words—similar to how songwriters are paid for use of their music and lyrics.”

* Amazonannigans

Author found his $15 book selling for $907

What Happened to Amazon’s Bookstore?

“His suit says Amazon let Sandy Dunes and other vendors on its platform run wild with Perfect Crime titles, offering copies for ridiculous amounts.”

* Journalism / Publishing

And, in case firing him wasn’t enough…

Chris Cuomo saga: HarperCollins cancels forthcoming book from disgraced CNN star

“‘Custom House does not intend to publish the Chris Cuomo book,’ a HarperCollins spokesperson confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday.”

* Big Tech

Could an avalanche of lawsuits be headed for Facebook and Google?

Scoop: Over 200 papers quietly sue Big Tech

“To-date, the group has been retained by over 30 newspaper ownership groups (list) on behalf of over 200 publications to file lawsuits.”

*Journalism / Free Speech

Perhaps we should all boycott China altogether.

Olympics Host China Ranked the World’s Worst Jailer of Journalists for 3rd Year

“Freelance video journalist Zhang Zhan is serving four years for ‘picking quarrels and stirring up trouble,’ the organization observed.”

