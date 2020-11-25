Author Claims Publisher Stopped Paying Royalties…and Then Released Paperback Edition After Contract Termination – In The News – 11/19/2020

“Censorship is alive and well!”

Amazon reverses after pulling Alex Berenson’s latest COVID-19 booklet without explanation

“Every study I reference is quoted verbatim with a link to the original paper. WHAT IS GOING ON?” Berenson tweeted at the time sharing a screenshot of the “blocked” status of his third “Unreported Truths” installment.

Actually, the firm CONTROLLING the AI tool can control the interpretation…

How an AI Tool Distinguishes Between a Conspiracy Theory and a True Conspiracy

“But how can you tell if an emerging narrative on social media is an unfounded conspiracy theory? It turns out that it’s possible to distinguish between conspiracy theories and true conspiracies by using machine learning tools to graph the elements and connections of a narrative.”

And, the big 5 become 4!

Penguin to buy Simon & Schuster, create publishing giant

“German media giant Bertelsmann said Wednesday that its Penguin Random House division is buying rival Simon & Schuster in a megadeal that would reshape the U.S. publishing industry.”

and

The Monster Publishing Merger Is About Amazon

“Penguin Random House purchasing Simon & Schuster is not the gravest danger to the publishing business. The deal is transpiring in a larger context—and that context is Amazon.”

Another stupid move by Amazon

Amazon sign-on bonuses rankle

“Amazon is doling out hiring bonuses as high as $3,000 to make sure it has enough people to squeak through the busy holiday shopping season. That’s stoking resentment among existing workers who recently got coupons for Thanksgiving turkeys as a thank-you for their hard work.”

How long did they really think they’d get away with this?

L.A. Times and Tribune agree to settle pay-disparity lawsuit for $3 million

“The Los Angeles Times and Tribune Publishing have agreed to pay $3 million to resolve a class-action lawsuit brought by a multiethnic group of journalists who alleged that they were paid less than their white male counterparts.”

They stopped paying her hardcover royalties, she terminated the contract, and then they published the paperback anyway!

YA Author Joan He Outlines Potential Lawsuit With Her Publisher on Twitter

“In a thread on Twitter, Joan revealed that over the last few months, she had unfortunately been gearing up for a potential lawsuit against the publisher of her debut novel, Albert Whitman & Co. The publishing house put out Descendant of the Crane in 2019, and allegedly after the COVID-19 pandemic began, her publisher stopped distributing royalties to her.”

I wonder if the lawyers will get paid before the printer…

Hilton Head magazine company ordered to pay nearly $400K in contract lawsuit, judge says

“A federal judge ordered a publishing company associated with Hilton Head Monthly, called Trio Publishing LLC, to pay a Pennsylvania-based printing company after the magazine company ‘failed and refused’ to pay them, the lawsuit states.”

Read More "In The News" Here.

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

It's A Dirty Job...Writing Porn For Fun And Profit! Includes Paying Markets!

Fact is, writing porn is fun! It's also one of the easier markets to crack and make money at while you're still honing your skills. "It's A Dirty Job..." is one of the only resources that can teach you everything you need to know to create your stories and target your markets.

Read more here:

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.